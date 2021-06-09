COVID-19 Precautions: How to wear double mask? Check out dos and don’ts of double masking

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many healthcare officers have been suggesting and selling the use of two masks, to keep away from the transmission of the virus. The follow that has been correctly coined as “double masking”, ensures that the virus isn’t reaching the mouth or the nostril in any case. It gives double safety in opposition to the COVID-19 virus.

In double masking, one has to wear a material masks, together with a surgical masks on the face. It creates a stronger barrier in opposition to the lethal COVID-19 illness. This prevents the leakage of air and matches the contours of the face higher. Analysis by the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) claims that double masking reduces the publicity to the COVID-19 virus by up to 95 per cent.

Since final yr, all of us have been carrying a single masks. So, here is a step-by-step information for double masking that can provide help to wear the masks correctly.

How to wear double masks

Step 1: With clear arms, take your surgical masks and fold it in half. Be certain the perimeters are aligned.

Step 2: Now, taking an ear loop, make a knot as shut as attainable to the corners of the masks.

Step 3: Do the identical on the opposite facet and alter the nostril bridge on the nostril.

Step 4: After carrying the surgical masks correctly, transfer ahead and wear your material masks.

Step 5: Take the masks and put one ear loop on one facet, overlapping the loop of the surgical masks.

Step 6: Repeat the identical on the opposite facet. It ought to provide a cosy match.

Step 7: Alter in accordance. Be certain the masks are aligned correctly.

Listed below are some Dos and Dont’s

– One ought to solely use N95, a surgical masks or a multi-layered material masks for the double masking.

– One ought to by no means use bandanas, scarves or masks with valves for the double masking as a result of it is not going to present filtered air.

– Select a surgical masks with metallic on the nostril in order that the bridge will be adjusted correctly. It prevents the air from leaking.

– Safe the ties of the masks’s strings on the center of your head and the bottom of your head.

– Once you are available in contact with a sick individual, hold your masks on for no less than half-hour, even after you allow the room.

– Be certain to wash your arms earlier than carrying the masks.

– Suit your masks snugly in opposition to the edges of your face.

– As per US CDC, one shouldn’t mix two surgical masks as they don’t seem to be designed to match tightly.

– Do not mix the N95 masks with some other masks.

