COVID-19: Refusal to deduct 30% salary of EPL players, players of Juventus donated 753 crores

COVID-19: Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock had asked to cut the salaries of the players involved in the club. Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston also reminded the Premier League to make sure they ‘help the national effort’.

COVID-19: Due to coronavirus, sporting events are not taking place across the world. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for tests related to Kovid-19, 10 days after the corona virus infection was confirmed. The number of coronavirus cases in the US has increased to 3,00,000 and more than 8,100 people have lost their lives due to this infection in the country. The number of its infected patients in India has crossed 4 thousand.

This is the reason why most of the countries of the world are in lockdown. All important sporting events have either been canceled or postponed. Because of this even football matches are not being held. Due to this many clubs in Europe are facing huge financial losses. In such a situation, many footballers, including Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, have refused to take a total of 100 million euros (about Rs 753 crore) of their salary.

However, in the meantime, the announcement of the players of the English Premier League (EPL) has surprised everyone. EPL players have rejected the club’s proposal to cut 30% of their salary during the coronavirus pandemic. After this announcement of the players, people are severely criticizing them.

However, the Footballers Association claims that due to the corona virus epidemic, they will have to pay 200 million pounds (about Rs 1860 crore) as tax to the government. This would be detrimental to our NHS (National Health Service) and other government funded services.

