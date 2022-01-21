COVID-19: Russia hits all-time high infections, blames omicron variant



Every day new coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high Friday and authorities blamed the extremely contagious omicron variant, which they anticipate to quickly dominate the nation’s outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday famous “intensive unfold of the omicron variant” and stated the authorities “anticipate it to develop into the dominating” variant driving the outbreak. The state coronavirus job power Golikova heads reported 49,513 new infections on Friday — the best but within the pandemic.

File numbers of 15,987 new circumstances and 5,922 circumstances have been reported respectively in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest metropolis. In gentle of the surge, well being officers in St. Petersburg on Friday restricted elective outpatient care.

Golikova on Friday urged Russians who obtained their vaccinations or recovered from the virus greater than six months in the past to “head to a vaccination level once more in an effort to defend your self from the virus” with a booster.

Additionally Friday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered cupboard members to carry conferences on-line and have their employees work remotely “the place attainable.”

Nearly half of Russia’s 146 million folks have been totally vaccinated even though Russia was among the many first on the earth to approve and roll out a COVID-19 vaccine. In Russia, everybody who obtained their major vaccination greater than six months in the past has been eligible for a booster shot since July.

Gogov.ru, an unbiased web site that tracks vaccinations, estimates that 8.8 million folks have additionally obtained a booster shot, out of roughly 21.8 million who qualify.

Every day new infections in Russia have been steadily climbing since Jan. 10, when simply over 15,000 new circumstances have been registered — a quantity that tripled on Friday, surpassing 49,000 in lower than two weeks. Friday’s every day tally was greater than 10,000 larger than the day gone by.

Russia’s state coronavirus job power has registered 324,752 deaths for the reason that begin of the pandemic — by far Europe’s worst demise toll. Russia’s state statistics company, which makes use of broader counting standards, places the pandemic demise toll even larger, saying the general variety of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

Russia’s authorities admit that present surge might find yourself because the nation’s greatest but however up to now haven’t introduced any main restrictions to stem it.

A nationwide lockdown wasn’t being mentioned, officers stated, and final week the federal government determined to indefinitely postpone introducing restrictions for unvaccinated folks, which might have been extraordinarily unpopular amongst vaccine-hesitant Russians.

Golikova earlier this week additionally introduced a choice to chop the required isolation interval for folks contaminated with COVID-19 from 14 to seven days, though it nonetheless remained unclear when that may take impact.

The authorities say the hovering infections up to now haven’t led to a spike in hospitalizations. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated the present surge is placing extra pressure on outpatient amenities than on hospitals within the metropolis of practically 13 million. Metropolis officers have elevated the variety of physicians on obligation in outpatient clinics.