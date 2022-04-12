COVID-19 subvariant XE: What to know



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Japan now has the first case of the new COVID-19 variant, known as XE, a mixed strain of genetic information combined with the Omicron BA.1 variant and the “stealth” variant BA.2, according to a recent CNBC report.

“It simply came to our notice then. [It is] It’s basically the same deck of cards, “said Dr. Mark Cameron, an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine.

Philadelphia recreates indoor mask mandate for growing response to Amicron BA.2 case

XE was first identified in the UK on January 19, 2022, with new cases now nearly doubling there, but it still accounts for a small percentage of total cases in the country, according to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Since then, cases have been reported in Thailand, India, and Israel, but the United States has not yet identified a case, according to CNBC.

“We are continuing to monitor cases of the recombinant XE variant in the UK, which is currently rarely represented,” said Mira Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA.

US BA.2 SURGE who are tracking the new OMICRON sub variant

A “recombinant” strain is a type of variant that occurs when a person is infected with two or more strains at the same time, according to a recent UK statement.

Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, said “recurrent forms are not uncommon, especially when they are prevalent and several have been identified during the epidemic.”

“Like other variants[s]Most will die relatively quickly. “

Since viruses change naturally over time, recombinant strains are not surprising, and currently XE does not seem to be more effective at preventing immunization from previous vaccines or previous COVID-19 infections than previous strains, says Dr. Carlos Malvestuto, an infectious disease. Specialist at Wexner Medical Center.

But the World Health Organization says XE is probably 10% more contagious than BA.2, which is responsible for 85.9% of all COVID-19 cases, according to the major strain, disease control and prevention centers in the United States.

Covid-19: The UK hybrid Delta-Omicron strain is called ‘Deltacron’

But Hopkins noted that “so far there is not enough evidence to determine the severity, severity or efficacy of the vaccine.”

Some experts, however, argue that since XE is a combination of both BA.1 and BA.2 strains and the vaccine protects against diseases notable for the BA.1 and BA.2 strains, the vaccine will probably also protect against the notable diseases caused by XE. , Said Dr. Andrew

Badley, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the COVID-19 Task Force for the Mayo Clinic.

He added: “We also know that activity against XE strain should continue based on other therapies being used, especially in outpatient settings প Paxlovid and Malnupiravir এ based on how they work.”

But Bradley noted that while some monoclonal antibody therapies are not effective against BA.1 and BA.2, those specific antibody treatments may not work against XE as well.

“The key takeaway is that for each of these variants and subvariets, the risk of hospitalization and death increases, where vaccination rates seem to be lower, indicating that the vaccine should be effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, including the third dose.” Says Stephanie Silvera, professor of public health at Montclair State University.