COVID-19 Testing Company Accused Of Fraudulent Results In New Lawsuit



A nationwide COVID-19 testing firm that’s at present beneath federal investigation has now been slapped with a state enforcement motion accusing it of offering customers with inaccurate check outcomes or no outcomes in any respect.

The Minnesota Lawyer Basic’s Workplace filed the buyer safety go well with Wednesday towards the Heart for Covid Management, a nationwide chain of testing websites primarily based in Illinois, over accusations of “misleading and fraudulent practices,” in response to USA At this time. The grievance additionally names Docs Medical Laboratory Inc., one other Illinois-based firm, as a defendant.

“When Minnesotans and other people from across the nation examined with these firms to maintain themselves and their households protected, they trusted they might get right outcomes on time,” Minnesota Lawyer Basic Keith Ellison mentioned in a press launch asserting the lawsuit. “I’m holding these firms accountable that despatched again false or inaccurate outcomes, after they despatched them again in any respect, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the general public’s belief in testing.”

The testing firm can also be beneath investigation by the U.S. Facilities for Medicare and Medicaid Companies, the Illinois Lawyer Basic’s Workplace, and the Oregon Division of Justice for alleged unfair practices and client complaints.

On Jan. 14, the corporate’s founder and CEO, Aleya Siyaj, introduced a weeklong pause in operations, citing elevated affected person demand and strained staffing.

“Heart for Covid Management is dedicated to serving our sufferers within the most secure, most correct and most compliant method,” Siyaj mentioned in a press launch. “Regrettably, because of our fast development and the unprecedented current demand for testing, we haven’t been capable of meet all our commitments.” READ Also Canada doubles its Afghan refugee resettlement target to 40,000 people

The corporate at present has over 300 places throughout the U.S. and collects over 80,000 exams per day, in response to USA At this time.