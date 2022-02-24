COVID-19 toll more than physical for hard-hit hoops teams



Charmin Smith and his players thought they had gone through the worst of the epidemic in 2020-21.

The COVID-19 alert forced Cal’s women’s team to practice for the first month outside on a tennis court with a portable basket. Each player must have his own ball and is not allowed to pass.

Nine games were postponed for their team or opponents due to the COVID outbreak, and they fell five games short of the scheduled 18 Pac-12 games. They finished 1-16 overall.

“We were really optimistic that things would get back to normal and we would be able to feel a season without any interruptions and bring people back to normal,” Smith said. “That’s not the case.”

This has not been the case for many teams. According to the Associated Press Research, up to mid-week of Division I, 420 men’s games and 476 women’s games were suspended or canceled due to coronavirus outbreaks, and COVID-19 was still present after the start of the tournament season.

The Cal Women hit the hardest, seven Pac-12 games off their schedule because they didn’t have enough time to reschedule. The Illinois women are playing their last eight regular-season games in 21 days due to rescheduling and will still be four less than the standard 18 Big Ten games.

Six of the 18 Big West games for the Cal State Bakersfield women will be shortened. For men, IUPUI will play only 17 of its 22 Horizon League games and Little Rock will play 14 of its 18 Sunbelt Conference games. These three conventions declare the missed games a no-contest and do not create them.

Stop and start amid greater concerns about the mental health of athletes in general has created a cauldron of emotions for players.

There is the frustration of not being able to play. When players see that other teams in the country can play, when they can’t play. There is concern about the uncertainty of not knowing when or when they will play again. There is more pressure to win because the margin of error increases as the number of conference games decreases. There is frustration for players who have come out of covid trimming because they have lost their conditioning. Academically stress increases when rescheduled games come in quick succession and are missed more during class.

The coaches say they have made themselves available to talk to players who have struggled with obstacles and have formed strong bonds as players leaned towards each other.

Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said, “If you say there’s no emotion in it, I’d say it’s really an emotional drain, just as it would be for any human being.”

Cal played his first 12 games as scheduled and won nine. Then came the first of three coveted breaks, caused by a positive test between two Cal workers.

The Bears (12-10, 2-8 Pac-12) played just two games in January, had several practice cancellations and was short-handed to others. They have played seven games in a row since coming out of their last break but have finally played 11 of the 18 Pac-12 games. The record will show 12 conference games, but there was a one-rate win.

“It’s the end of February, and if we had those extra games in January, we’d be a different team,” Smith said. “But I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to pull it together. We’re not completely different and we’re making some progress.”

Illinois (6-17, 1-11 Big Ten) played only five games in 45 consecutive days, with players coming and going from COVID isolation and failing to practice quality at the most crucial time of the season.

“We’re disappointed with the record,” Fahey said. “It’s hard to get any momentum. The coaches don’t want to make excuses. We want to go out and play and compete, but it’s hard when you have no rhythm in the season. We’ll live with it and do our best.”

The men’s teams at Little Rock (8-17, 3-10) and IUPUI (3-23, 1-14) suffered covid pause and injury.

Little Rock coach Darrell Walker said his team used 15 or 16 different starting lineups and missed 125 man games. For one game, seven players were off the field with injuries, and some of those who were available came out of the virus infection.

“You try to practice and the boys get tired so fast that you have to take a break every three or four minutes,” Walker said. “My boys were really cowardly. They had bad symptoms with it, so when they came back, it wasn’t good.”

In the COVID-19 offseason, IUPUI first-year coach Matt Cranshaw hit the team, and the Jaguars did not have a healthy enough body for most of the summer to play five games. When a player tests positive during the season, teammates who are considered to be vaccinated but considered close are not allowed to take advantage of the athletics department.

“So they’ve basically been sitting at home for two weeks or 10 days,” Cranesch said, “and you expect them to play.”

Since the end of January, the Jaguars have had only six healthy players due to injuries – “Iron Six”, as Cranes calls them.

“They’re competitive. They’re actually playing the best basketball we’ve ever played. They’re giving you what you want,” he said. “These are life lessons. That’s what sports can do. They can help you with life lessons.”

For Cal State Bakersfield women, it’s been two years of hard lessons. The Roadrunners (4-16, 3-8) have eliminated three games in seven Coved Pause last season. The season began with coach Greg McCall coming down with COVID-19 and missing two games. The first of the team’s two breaks came before Christmas, and the Rodranars had no basketball activity for 20 days, and they played three games in a 42-day stretch.

“I never expected to be hit again with this, not to the extent of our injury,” McCall said. “It really started last season. You thought this season would be different.”