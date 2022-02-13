World

COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called ‘deltacron’

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called ‘deltacron’
Written by admin
COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called ‘deltacron’

COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called ‘deltacron’

According to the country’s Health Safety Agency, UK health officials last week began formally monitoring a hybrid strain of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus, known as “Deltacron”, according to the country’s health protection agency.

According to the Mirror newspaper, it is believed to have transformed into a patient who took both forms at the same time, but it is not clear whether it was first transplanted in the United Kingdom or another country.

One month ago, University of Cyprus virologist Leonidos Costricis said he had identified Deltacron, which many experts dismissed as lab contamination or error. According to Dutch war agency BNO News, the new discovery is unrelated.

A doctor is testing for coronavirus.

A doctor is testing for coronavirus.
(Ice stock)

Antihistamines may help resolve long covids, the report suggests

The UK Health Protection Agency’s Friday update found that the “Delta X Omicron recombinant” is currently under “monitoring and investigation”.

Photograph taken on January 28, 2022 shows an ambulance parked outside the Royal London Hospital in London, UK. (Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)

Photograph taken on January 28, 2022 shows an ambulance parked outside the Royal London Hospital in London, UK. (Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)
(Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)

Both Delta and Omicron have been shown to be highly contagious, but it is unclear how widespread or contagious the hybrid variant is. According to the Mirror, the agency did not say whether multiple patients had been identified.

People walk past a COVID-19 vaccination center in Brent, northwest London, on January 28, 2022. (Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)

People walk past a COVID-19 vaccination center in Brent, northwest London, on January 28, 2022. (Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)
(Ray Tang / Xinhua photo via Getty Images)

READ Also  Indian Origin Aeronautical Engineer Sirisha Bandla Will Fly Into Space

UK health officials at the agency are not particularly concerned about the variant at the moment because the number of cases is low, the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

Deltacron “should not be too much of a threat,” Paul Hunter, an infectious disease specialist at the University of East Anglia, told the publication because most populations have been vaccinated or have a certain level of immunity to survive the disease.

“So at the moment I’m not too worried. If both Delta and Omicron fall, then, theoretically, we should fight to stop it,” Hunter added.

Incidents have dropped in both the United Kingdom and the United States since the holiday peak in the middle of last month.

#COVID19 #monitoring #hybrid #deltaomicron #strain #called #deltacron

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Officials – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment