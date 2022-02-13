COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called ‘deltacron’



According to the country’s Health Safety Agency, UK health officials last week began formally monitoring a hybrid strain of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus, known as “Deltacron”, according to the country’s health protection agency.

According to the Mirror newspaper, it is believed to have transformed into a patient who took both forms at the same time, but it is not clear whether it was first transplanted in the United Kingdom or another country.

One month ago, University of Cyprus virologist Leonidos Costricis said he had identified Deltacron, which many experts dismissed as lab contamination or error. According to Dutch war agency BNO News, the new discovery is unrelated.

Antihistamines may help resolve long covids, the report suggests

The UK Health Protection Agency’s Friday update found that the “Delta X Omicron recombinant” is currently under “monitoring and investigation”.

Both Delta and Omicron have been shown to be highly contagious, but it is unclear how widespread or contagious the hybrid variant is. According to the Mirror, the agency did not say whether multiple patients had been identified.

UK health officials at the agency are not particularly concerned about the variant at the moment because the number of cases is low, the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

Deltacron “should not be too much of a threat,” Paul Hunter, an infectious disease specialist at the University of East Anglia, told the publication because most populations have been vaccinated or have a certain level of immunity to survive the disease.

“So at the moment I’m not too worried. If both Delta and Omicron fall, then, theoretically, we should fight to stop it,” Hunter added.

Incidents have dropped in both the United Kingdom and the United States since the holiday peak in the middle of last month.