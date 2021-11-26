Covid-19 Updates: Latest News on New Variant



Image Friday in the South African city of Paris. Growing fears about the new type forced South Africans to face travel restrictions in several countries. Credit … Via Kim Ludbrook / EPA, Shutterstock A growing number of countries – including Britain, France, Israel, Italy and Singapore – were moving to ban travel from South Africa and other countries in the region on Friday, a day after South African authorities identified a new coronavirus type with mutations. Scientists say the “big jump in evolution.” In the past, governments have taken days, weeks or months to issue travel restrictions in response to new types. This time, the restrictions came just hours after South Africa’s announcement – and just hours before the country’s health authorities began discussing the issue with the World Health Organization. Britain, France and Israel on Thursday banned flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries, citing new threats. Britain’s flight ban applies to six countries – South Africa, Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and starts at noon local time on Friday. “More data is needed but we are taking precautions now,” said Sajid Javid, British health secretary. Said on Twitter. Although no cases have been reported on French soil so far, the precautionary principle must be applied, French Prime Minister Jean-Costax said in a statement, adding that those in France who have recently traveled to those countries should be tested and their own To identify According to state broadcaster Kane, Israel imposed its sanctions after discovering a new type of case that recently came from Malawi. Governments of Croatia, Italy, Malta, The Netherlands, Japan and Singapore announced on Friday that they would impose similar sanctions. The market fell in Japan in response to the variant’s discovery, and officials in Australia and New Zealand said they were closely monitoring it. “Our scientists are working to study the new B.1.1.529 type,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement, using the variant’s scientific name. “In the meantime, we are pursuing the path of maximum caution.” Ursula von der Lane, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said in a Twitter post on Friday morning that it would propose a ban on air travel from South Africa to European countries due to differences concerns. The EU_Commission Concerns of B.1.1.529 will propose in close coordination with member nations to activate emergency breaks to stop air travel through the South African region. – Ursula von der Leyen (डर Wonderlane) November 26, 2021 In the last two days, scientists have discovered this type after seeing an increase in infections in the economic hub of South Africa around Johannesburg. Only a few dozen cases have been reported so far in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana. READ Also Black Officer Who Was Given K.K.K. Sign by Chief Files Civil Rights Complaint Many variants have emerged since the onset of the epidemic. One of the underlying concerns about them is whether they will interfere with the fight against the virus or limit the effectiveness of vaccines. South African scientists will meet the World Health Organization’s technical team on Friday to discuss the new type, and officials will give it a letter from the Greek alphabet. In a statement posted on a government website on Friday, South Africa urged Britain to reconsider its travel restrictions, saying: The organization has not yet commented on the next steps. ” In December last year, South Africa was the first nation to report the appearance of a beta variant, which has now spread to nearly 70 countries. Scientists are concerned that some clinical trials have shown that vaccines offer less protection against beta type. Since then, more heterogeneous and aggressive delta types have spread around the world and it is believed that there has been a recent increase in cases. With more than 1,200 new infections, South Africa’s daily infection rate is much lower than in Germany, where new cases are on the rise. However, the density of mutations on this new species raises fears that it could be highly contagious, scientists early sounded the alarm. “It surprised us in this way – it’s a big leap in evolution, much more than we expected, especially after the very intense third wave of the Delta,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform. Emma Bubola , John Eun And Aurelian Breeden Contributed to the report.

More than 40 percent of adults in South Africa have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Credit … Themba Hadebe / Associated Press Scientists are still unclear how effective the vaccine will be against a new species flagged off by a team in South Africa, which exhibits mutations that can resist neutralization. Only a dozen cases have been fully identified so far in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. According to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, the new variant, B.1.1.529, contains “a very unusual constellation of mutations.” On the ACE2 receptor – the protein that helps create the entry point for coronavirus to infect human cells – there are 10 mutations in the new type. In comparison, there are three in the beta variant and two in the delta variant, said Mr. de Oliveira. Richard Lesells, an infectious disease specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said the variant shares similarities with the Lambda and beta variants, which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system. READ Also Delta Variant and Travel Restrictions in Europe: What to Know “Because of all of this, we’re concerned that this type of thing might not only increase communication, so it may spread more efficiently, but also protect some parts of the immune system and the protection we have in our immune system,” he said. Lesles said. The new type is found in a large number of young people, with South Africa having the lowest rate of vaccination. Only a quarter of South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 get vaccinated, according to the country’s health minister. Said Joe Fahla. Cases like these are mainly concentrated in the country’s economic hub, especially in the country’s administrative capital, Pretoria, with schools closed and families preparing to travel for the holidays before the virus spreads across the country. Hangam, Dr. Fahla said.

Pedestrians wearing face masks in Hong Kong. Credit … Jerome Favre / EPA, via Shutterstock The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it had found two new cases known in South Africa, in which scientists warned there was a “big leap in evolution” and could limit the effectiveness of vaccines. This month, an infection was found in a man returning to Hong Kong from South Africa and later in another person staying in the hall of the same secluded hotel. (Almost all foreign arrivals in Hong Kong must be kept in a hotel for two to three weeks.) The genetic sequence of the virus was the same in both men, indicating an airborne infection, according to the city’s Center for Health Protection. Both men were vaccinated. The University of Hong Kong subsequently confirmed that the virus was a new strain in South Africa, officials said, although they acknowledged that information on the variant’s public health effects was “currently lacking.” Some Hong Kong experts have questioned the length and efficiency of Hong Kong’s isolation, noting that authorities have reported several cases of occupants of isolated hotels that openly infect people living in other rooms. In the case of the latest type of infection, the government has blamed the first man for not wearing a surgical mask when opening the door of a hotel room and for causing “unsatisfactory air flow” in the hotel. There were no reports of infections in nearby rooms until Friday afternoon. The new type of presence could complicate efforts to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China. For months, Hong Kong officials have said resuming isolation-free travel between Chinese territory and the mainland – virtually the only place in the world still pursuing a prevention strategy seeking complete eradication of the virus – was their top priority. The policy has tarnished the city’s reputation as a global financial hub. READ Also antonov an-26: Russia-Japan tensions, Japanese Defense Ministry accuses Russian plane of violating its airspace Mainland officials say Hong Kong is not doing enough to control the virus, although two cases have been reported in the city in the past six months. The mainland has recently faced new domestic eruptions; On Thursday, the National Health Commission reported four new local cases there. On Thursday evening, Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, John Lee, said he had been told by mainland officials the day before that Hong Kong had “basically met” the conditions for reopening the border. He said details still needed to be worked out, including the introduction of the mainland-style “health code” app, which raises privacy concerns. Asked by a reporter if the new type would delay reopening with the mainland, Mr Lee said Hong Kong authorities would “ensure adequate research and tracking is done in this regard.” “Of course, we must manage and control any new risks,” he said.

Christmas market in Bremen, Germany on Thursday. Many such markets have been canceled due to increasing cases and deaths. Credit … Foke Strangman / EPA, via Shutterstock Nearly 20 months after the first outbreak of the pandemic lockdown, in the latest wave of new coronavirus cases, governments across Europe have begun tightening restrictions again, threatening the region’s profit against pandemics. France is running to offer booster shots to all adults and will not renew health passes for those who refuse. With a vaccination rate of 68 percent, deaths are on the rise in Germany, a worrying trend for a highly vaccinated country. Austria has been in a nationwide lockdown since Monday and vaccination has been made mandatory. In Eastern Europe, where far-right and populist groups have raised concerns about the vaccine, vaccination rates are lower than in the rest of the continent. Bulgaria, where a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated, is turning to shutdowns or other preventive measures. The rapidly deteriorating situation in Europe is worrisome for the United States, which has seen a 24 per cent increase in new cases over the past two weeks on average. (The number of new deaths reported in the United States has dropped by 6 percent.) New cases in the United States have increased the tendency to follow Europe in a few weeks. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, told reporters Wednesday that “we have repeatedly seen how the dynamics of infection in Europe are reflected here after so many weeks.” “The future is unfolding before us, and this must be a wake-up call for our region because we are even more vulnerable.” The White House insists that while new transitions are on the rise, the United States can avoid European-style lockdowns. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Giants said this week: “We are not moving in that direction. “We have the tools to speed up the way out of this epidemic: vaccines, booster shots, pediatric shots, therapy.” But the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Gebreius, said some countries were mistaken for a “false sense of security”. He Warning issued During a news briefing on Wednesday: “While Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic, no country or region is out of the woods.”



