COVID-19 vaccine: Follow these steps for second dose slot booking via CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app

India is preventing its battle with COVID-19 and a very powerful weapon is the vaccination drive which is going down in our nation presently. As quickly because the slots obtained opened, performing as accountable residents, everybody began booking their vaccine slot on CoWin or Aarogya Aap.

A great variety of the inhabitants has acquired their first dose of the COVID vaccine and is now wanting for a second slot.

In case you’re amongst those that are wanting ahead to getting a second dose of the vaccine, then observe these steps on how you can guide your slot on CoWin portal:

Step 1: Log in to the CoWin portal at cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your cellular quantity and click on on the ‘Get OTP’ choice current on the display

Step 3: You’ll obtain an OTP in your registered cellular quantity. Fill within the OTP within the field

Step 4: Faucet on the schedule appointment choice which is displayed subsequent to the second dose icon

Step 5: The vaccination centre needs to be chosen and the booking needs to be confirmed

It needs to be famous that the CoWIN portal will present that you’ve got taken the primary dose and the second is pending with the due date.

How you can guide your slot on Aarogya Aap

Step 1: Register your self by following the directions displayed on the display

Step 2: Click on on the vaccination tab

Step 3: Enter the 10-digit cellular quantity and confirm it by getting into the OTP ship of the cellphone quantity

Step 4: Faucet on the schedule appointment choice subsequent to the second dose icon and ensure the booking by deciding on a vaccination centre