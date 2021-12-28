COVID-19 Vaccine: No medical certificate will be sought from these people for ‘Precautionary’ dose – COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Precautionary’ dose from these people No medical certificate will be sought for the dose

The central government has said that people above 60 years of age with comorbidities (various serious diseases) need not upload or submit a medical certificate to be eligible for the ‘precautionary’ dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine. Is. This decision was taken after the meeting of the Union Health Secretary with the states on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).

It was decided in the meeting that people above 60 years of age can avail the “precautionary” dosage without a certificate from the doctor. However, they should consult their physicians before getting the vaccine.

According to the letter of Health Secretary Rakesh Bhushan to the states, “All persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce any certificate from the doctor at the time of administration of the precautionary dose of Corona. Such persons are expected to consult their doctor before deciding to avail this benefit.”

According to the letter, “His eligibility for the precautionary dose is based on when he took his second dose. They will be eligible only after nine months of the second dose.”

In fact, the Union Health Ministry issued new guidelines regarding vaccination a day earlier i.e. on Monday (December 28, 2021). According to them, for immunization starting from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years, only covaccine will be an alternative to the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

The guidelines also said that the third dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline personnel and citizens who are over 60 years of age suffering from certain serious diseases like heart disease is nine months or 39 months from the date of second dose. Based on the completion of the week. The third or additional dose can be applied only by registering in the existing account on the Co-Win platform.