Covid-19 Vaccines: Novavax Reports More Delays

Novavax, one of many first gamers within the race to vaccinate the world towards Covid, delivered disheartening information on Monday, saying that its extremely protecting vaccine wouldn’t be licensed in the USA or Britain till no less than July, and that it could not attain peak manufacturing till the top of the 12 months.

The delays, introduced throughout an earnings name with buyers, are the newest setback for the little-known Maryland firm, which was granted as much as $1.6 billion from the U.S. federal authorities final 12 months and whose product has proven strong ends in scientific trials. Regardless of these wins, the corporate has struggled to display that it will probably ship on its promise to produce the world with 2 billion doses this 12 months. Novavax has by no means introduced a vaccine to market in its 34-year historical past.

On the decision, the corporate’s president and chief government, Stanley C. Erck, stated that the regulatory and manufacturing hurdles inflicting the delay have now been resolved. “Practically all the main challenges have been overcome, and we will clearly see the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel,” he stated.

Traders didn’t seem to agree: By Tuesday morning, the corporate’s inventory had fallen to $133.86, down practically 17 %, though it rebounded considerably later within the day.