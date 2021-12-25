COVID-19: Who will have a “precaution dose” amid Omicron threat? KnowCoronavirus Crisis in India: Who will get “Precaution Dose” amid Omicron cases tells BJP NDA PM Narendra Modi Learn

So far, a total of 415 cases of Omicron form of corona virus have been reported in India, out of which 115 people have recovered or have left the country.

The cases of Omicron, a new form of the global pandemic corona virus, are increasing rapidly. Before the new year, it has become a matter of new concern for the world. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of Christmas (December 25, 2021). During this, he told that ‘precaution dose’ of corona vaccine will also be started in the new year.

In his address, the PM said that from January 3 next year, the Kovid vaccination campaign will be started for children between the age of 15 years and 18 years. Along with this, from January 10, as a precautionary dose of vaccines will be started for health and frontline personnel, people above 60 years suffering from other serious diseases.

During this, Modi requested the countrymen to avoid any kind of rumor and be alert to the new form of Corona, Omicron. He said, “The children who are between the age of 15 years to 18 years, now vaccination will start in the country for them. In the year 2022, it will be started from Monday on January 3.

A health worker taking a swab sample of a woman for corona examination in Jammu on December 25, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

He said that this decision will not only strengthen the country’s fight against corona virus, it will also reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents. Recalling the contribution of health workers and frontline personnel in the fight against Corona, the Prime Minister said that they have a huge contribution in keeping the country safe.

According to the Prime Minister, “Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that ‘precaution dose’ of the vaccine will also be started for healthcare and frontline workers. It will be started in 2022, from the day of 10 January, Monday.” Also, Prime Minister Modi announced, “Precaution of vaccine for citizens with co-morbidities above 60 years of age, on the advice of their doctor. Dose option will also be available to them. This too will be available from January 10.

Let us inform that so far a total of 415 cases of Omicron form of corona virus have been reported in India, out of which 115 people have become healthy or have left the country. According to the updated data of the Union Health Ministry till 8 am on Saturday, Maharashtra has the highest number of 108 cases of Omicron. After this, 79 cases were reported in Delhi, 43 in Gujarat, 38 in Telangana, 37 in Kerala, 34 in Tamil Nadu and 31 in Karnataka.