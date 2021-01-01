Covid and World Organ Donation Day: World Organ Donation Day Latest News Update: When is World Organ Donation Day: World Organ Donation Day News Update

3720 patients are waiting for transplant! In Mumbai, some need a liver and some need a kidney.

New Delhi: Vishal’s father, who lived in Dwarka Sector-5, died during the second wave of Kovid. But, Vishal still regrets that he could not donate his eyes as his father’s last wish. Like Vishal, many people have to endure the pain of not fulfilling their family organ donation wishes.Organ donation has suffered a major setback in the Corona period, which has been going on for just over a year and a half. Now that the situation is returning to normal, organ donation is not gaining momentum. According to doctors, critical patients are still being transplanted. But, everyone has fears and hesitations about transplantation.Dr. Sandeep Jha, Consultant, HPB Surgery and Liver Transplant, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said that as per the guidelines, Kovid infection is no longer an obstacle in organ donation. Hospitals now ask for an RT-PCR negative report before organ donation. The liver can be donated three weeks after the infection is cured. In a living tooth, if a person has moderate to severe pneumonia, etc., his liver cannot be taken. If the donor has no symptoms or has mild symptoms, he is told to wait seven weeks.

According to Dr. Zha, for eye donation, organ donation can be done if there is a gap of three weeks between the brain death of the deceased and the first positive report. He said organ donation has suffered a major blow during the Kovid period. Now that we have information about the corona, organ donation is also slowly progressing. Even in the pre-Kovid period, there was a shortage of organ donors in the capital and many people die due to organ failure. That is why people should come forward to donate organs and also inform their families about their wishes.

Head of the Department of Urology and Kidney Transplantation at PSRI Hospital, Dr. P. P. According to Singh, little was known about the disease during the first wave, so the transplant was completely shut down. Now the transplant has started, but compared to pre-covid, it is only 40 to 50 percent. One reason for this is that there is still a lot of hesitation among patients, doctors and the administration about transplants. In fact, people who are on dialysis have a weakened immune system. So they are at greater risk.

Currently, before organ donation, concerned people are seen vaccinating healthcare workers, patients, donors, caregivers, etc. About two weeks before the transplant surgery, the patient and the donor are separated so that there is no risk of covid. Processing is done with minimal staff in the operation theater. Dr. Singh says that if you get vaccinated early, the risk of covidosis will be reduced and organ donation will also accelerate. Nothing can be said about this right now. However, it has been almost two years since the last epidemic ended. Many hospitals do not perform this type of surgery because the infrastructure is not of that type. For example, separate arrangement of ICU, completely separate covid ward, separate pathways of patients, etc., so that there is no risk of infection in other patients.

