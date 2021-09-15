COVID Australia: Qantas confirms that international flights will resume from 18 December

Qantas has officially confirmed that Australians can pack their bags for a holiday abroad from 18 December.

The country’s leading airline has provided holiday-hungry residents with precise dates to book flights to popular destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Singapore.

Biosafety laws banning outbound travel without exception will expire on December 17 – a day before flights can resume.

A Yahoo Finance spokesperson said Qantas has scheduled flights to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Singapore from December 18.

Australians will also be able to pack their bags for the much-anticipated holiday to Tokyo and Fiji from 19 December.

The announcement will come as welcome news for holiday-hungry Australians, who were told last month by Qantas boss Alan Joyce that he hoped to resume flights to select cities in mid-December.

Last week, the airline announced its plan to gradually bring back overseas flights after fully vaccinating 80 percent of over 16 against Covid-19 as per the national plan.

Qantas said he expects the country to reach that goal in December – to reopen international borders as part of ‘Phase C’ of the federal government’s path to pandemic normality.

The airline said flights to cities in Asia and South Africa with low vaccination rates and high Covid-19 case numbers will not resume until at least April 2022.

Those developing world destinations include Bali, Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City and Johannesburg.

Qantas said it plans to resume flights between Australia and New Zealand from mid-December 2021, as long as the trans-Tasman bubble has reopened by that date.

The airline predicted that Victoria would be the first state to open its borders to NSW from early December, while arch Western Australia would be the last.

Flight Center chief executive Graham Turner optimistically predicted that the first flight from Australia would be scheduled for London in mid-November.

Australia is considered a ‘Green List’ country by the United Kingdom, meaning visitors are not required to quarantine upon arrival.

Instead, tourists are required to be COVID-tested again three days before arriving in the UK and on their second day in the country.

Mr Turner also correctly predicted that Australians might pack their bags to travel to mainland Europe, Fiji, Canada and the United States before Christmas time.

