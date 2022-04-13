COVID cases, deaths fall for third consecutive week, World Health Organization says



The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) has dropped for the third week in a row, a trend that has probably helped break down testing and surveillance programs.

In its latest weekly report on the epidemic, released late Tuesday, the UN health agency said more than 7 million new cases had been reported, down 24% from a week earlier. Global COVID-19 weekly death toll, 18% lower, above 22,000.

The WHO said the reductions should be “interpreted with caution” because many countries where the virus has begun to decline have changed their testing strategies, meaning fewer cases are being identified.

New cases and deaths are declining in every region of the world, including the western Pacific Ocean, where an increase in infections has led to severe lockdown measures in China.

The WHO said it was monitoring a number of mutants in the virus derived from the Omicron variant, including some recombination of the existing Omicron subvariant.

In a separate statement, the health agency said that scientists in Botswana and South Africa have identified new variants of the Omicron variant labeled as BA.4 and BA.5, but are not yet sure if they could be more contagious or dangerous.

To date, newer versions of Omicron have been identified among four in Botswana and 23 in South Africa. Outside of Africa, scientists have confirmed cases in Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The WHO said there was no evidence yet that the new sub-variants differed from the original Omicron variant.

“There is no reason to be alarmed by the emergence of new sub-variants,” said Dr. Matsidiso Moyeti, WHO’s Africa director, in a statement. “We are still not seeing a big increase in cases, hospitalizations or deaths.”

The agency called on all countries to sequence at least 5% of their COVID-19 samples; Many countries, including Britain, Sweden and the United States, have recently scrapped their extensive pilot programs because of the dramatic drop in the number of serious cases.

Nevertheless, the United States will soon identify 1 million COVID-19 deaths, and the virus is causing concern in China.

Officials have warned that Shanghai is still not in control of its latest growth in the Omicron-related field, despite its “zero-tolerance” approach, which has seen some residents confined to their homes for three weeks or more.

The lockdown has caused frustration among Shanghai residents over running out of food and inability to get delivery. Censors have carefully cracked down on allegations from social media.

State-regulated outlets describe a successful campaign to provide food and other supplies and advise residents that “perseverance wins.”