COVID cases declined again last week worldwide: WHO



The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report that the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide dropped by nearly a quarter last week.

The agency said about 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and April 17, down 24% from the previous week.

Additionally, the number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

While the number of new cases has dropped in each region, it has dropped by only 2% in the United States.

The countries with the highest number of reported cases last week were South Korea, France and Germany.

The United States, Russia and South Korea have reported the highest number of new deaths.

The United States has reported 68,781 new cases and 877 new deaths in the past day, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The WHO states that “these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are slowly changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall test numbers and consequently lower identification.”

More than 502 million cases of COVID-19 and about 6.2 million deaths from coronavirus have been reported, although the total number is thought to be much higher.

Although the number of cases has dropped significantly since the onset of winter’s omikron, experts have warned against the introduction of highly contagious submarines.

Nevertheless, with the reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland and museums, and with Shanghai’s drastic lockdown easing somewhat, restrictions around the world have eased.

South Korean officials have recently announced their intention to remove most of the epidemic regulations, including the limit on internal gatherings.

People will be allowed to eat inside movie theaters, religious facilities, bus terminals and train stations from April 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.