COVID cases in Capital Region schools update April 8

2 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- March 1 was the day that school districts, teachers, students, and parents had been waiting for. It was the day the state’s mask mandate for school districts was lifted after nearly two years.

Before the mask mandate was lifted, the toll it was taking became apparent. Ballston Spa students staged a walkout in protest on February 1. School districts a part of Warren-Hamilton-Washington-Saratoga-Essex BOCES sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for a clear-cut path to getting rid of masks at the beginning of February. Parents and students in the Coxsackie-Athens School District relayed frustration at students having to wear masks at school but not in other public places.

Although it fluctuated, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region has remained a fraction of the number of cases reported daily at the beginning of January, when cases spiked following the holidays. Because cases in schools largely follow patterns seen in the community, cases have remained minimal, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.

New York school districts have had to report COVID cases since the beginning of the school year. Larger school districts have reported the most cases since then, but even in these districts, there has not been a significant spike in cases since February 14. Smaller districts have seen a handful of cases since February as well.

Check out cases in Capital Region school districts on February 14 compared to April 8 below.

Albany County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8		 Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Albany City School District 981 1,032 363 395
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 190 194 58 65
Bethlehem Central School District 676 769 108 130
Cohoes City School District 308 323 72 86
Green Island Union Free School District 75 81 26 27
Guilderland Central School District 1,185 1,417 225 275
Menands Union Free School District 58 64 10 12
North Colonie School District 1,036 1,165 195 224
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 347 375 68 73
South Colonie Central School District 943 1,018 166 196
Voorheesville Central School District 270 324 47 63
Watervliet City School District 247 257 50 54

Columbia County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Chatham Central School District  117 121 48 51
Germantown Central School District  36 37 16 16
Hudson City School District  163 171 76 83
Ichabod Crane Central School District  356 377 56 58
New Lebanon Central School District  87 92 15 19
Taconic Hills Central School District 147 158 83 95

Fulton County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Broadalbin Perth School District 357 373 65 71
Gloversville School District 357 380 101 118
Johnstown School District 203 220 55 61
Mayfield School District 146 155 48 53
Northville School District 117 145 29 35
Wheelerville Union Free School District 24 33 5 6

Greene County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Cairo Durham Central School District  556 295 50 60
Catskill Central School District  205 280 44 54
Coxsackie-Athens School District 277 311 48 59
Greenville Central School District 229 293 62 80
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 45 46 18 19
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 25 47 20 25

Montgomery County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Greater Amsterdam Central School District 446 482 108 124
Canajoharie Central School District 116 131 26 34
Fonda Fultonville Central School District 242 261 43 60
Fort Plain Central School District 104 125 28 36
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 145 155 52 58

Rensselaer County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Averill Park School District 493 539 101 118
Berlin School District 160 164 57 65
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 192 219 31 40
East Greenbush School District 803 863 186 204
Hoosic Valley School District 174 202 50 56
Hoosick Falls School District 67 70 27 32
Lansingburgh School District 86 86 27 27
North Greenbush School District 4 4 1 2
Rensselaer City School District 180 183 52 57
Schodack School District 221 228 55 52
Troy City School District  398 411 109 130
Wynantskill Union Free School District 59 72 18 22

Saratoga County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Ballston Spa Central School District 1,104 *1,061 76 199
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 675 705 98 115
Corinth Central School District 267 306 43 55
Edinburg Common School 16 18 10 10
Galway Central School District 133 173 27 37
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 101 117 42 48
Mechanicville City School District  129 133 34 34
Saratoga Springs City School District 1,104 1,193 76 84
Schuylerville Central School District 344 362 71 73
Shenendehowa Central School District 1,931 2,192 228 253
South Glens Falls Central School District 777 840 124 145
Stillwater Central School District 287 294 60 64
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 227 239 42 44
*Number of COVID cases reported among students on February 14 was more than what was reported on April 8. NEWS10 sent an email to the New York State Department of Health regarding the discrepancy.

Schenectady County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Duanesburg School District 200 211 40 42
Mohonasen School District 500 571 74 94
Niskayuna School District 651 723 83 100
Schalmont School District 418 437 57 62
Schenectady City School District 1,159 1,242 338 364
Scotia-Glenville School District 510 587 69 86

Schoharie County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 351 396 99 113
Jefferson Central School District 33 36 8 11
Sharon Springs Central School District 40 52 9 14

Warren County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Glens Falls Central School District 391 416 57 66
Johnsburg Central School District 80 83 21 22
Lake George School District 151 174 35 46
North Warren Central School District 100 111 26 33
Queensbury Union Free School District 696 776 92 115
Warrensburg Central School District 158 170 38 39

Washington County

School District Students
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Argyle Central School District 59 59 28 28
Bolton Central School District 40 41 14 14
Cambridge Central School District 123 129 61 52
Fort Ann Central School District 117 123 17 17
Granville Central School District 270 296 68 80
Greenwich Central School District 197 239 38 40
Hartford Central School District 80 86 18 24
Hudson Falls Central School District 619 665 96 114
Salem Central School District 54 56 19 21
Whitehall Central School District 93 110 40 47

