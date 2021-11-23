Covid Cases in Children Are Rising, Pediatricians Say

Cases of coronavirus in children in the United States have risen 32 percent since nearly two weeks ago, when the country was rushing to vaccinate children before the winter break, pediatricians said.

Between November 11 and November 18, more than 140,000 children tested positive for coronavirus, up from more than 107,000 in the week ended November 4, according to a statement Monday from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

These cases accounted for about a quarter of the country’s caseload per week, the statement said. Children under the age of 18 make up about 22 percent of the US population.

“Is there a cause for concern? Of course, “said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice president of the academy’s infectious diseases committee, said in an interview Monday night. “The reason for the increase in children is the increase in overall cases.”