Covid Cases in Children Are Rising, Pediatricians Say
Cases of coronavirus in children in the United States have risen 32 percent since nearly two weeks ago, when the country was rushing to vaccinate children before the winter break, pediatricians said.
Between November 11 and November 18, more than 140,000 children tested positive for coronavirus, up from more than 107,000 in the week ended November 4, according to a statement Monday from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.
These cases accounted for about a quarter of the country’s caseload per week, the statement said. Children under the age of 18 make up about 22 percent of the US population.
“Is there a cause for concern? Of course, “said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice president of the academy’s infectious diseases committee, said in an interview Monday night. “The reason for the increase in children is the increase in overall cases.”
Since vaccines are widely available for adults, children account for a large share of the total cases. O’Leary, who is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Medicine and Children’s Hospital Colorado, said.
Although children are less likely to develop serious illnesses due to covid than adults, they are still at risk and can spread the virus to adults. Experts warn that children should be vaccinated to protect against possible long-term symptoms, multi-system inflammatory syndrome and hospitalization.
At the end of October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 8,300 American children between the ages of 5 and 11 were hospitalized with covid and more than 3.2 million were hospitalized, with at least 172 deaths out of a total of 740,000 deaths.
At a press conference on Friday, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Janet Woodcock said hospitalization and death between the ages of 5 and 11 is truly shocking.
Dr. O’Leary said the fact that many schools have softened their safety protocols over the past few months has not helped.
“So there is no protection in schools,” he said.
Vaccination of young children is likely to help keep school going. The outbreak of the virus forced the closure of about 2,300 schools between August and early October, affecting more than 1.2 million students, according to figures presented at the CDC meeting. On November 2.
Dr. O’Leary said he was concerned about hair growth in children, especially during the holidays.
As the pace of vaccination among U.S. adults slows, states are rushing to promote vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, who became eligible earlier this month after the CDC authorized the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for that age group. In May, the federal government recommended that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be made available to children between the ages of 12 and 15. Adolescents 16 years of age and older became eligible months earlier in most states.
The White House estimated on November 10 that nearly one million children had been vaccinated; 28 million are eligible. They receive one-third of the adult dose with two injections at three-week intervals.
All the data so far suggests that vaccines are much safer than covidosis, even for young children.
Yet, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, three out of 10 parents say they would definitely not get a vaccine for their 5- to 11-year-old child. Only three out of 10 parents said they would vaccinate their child “immediately”.
#Covid #Cases #Children #Rising #Pediatricians
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.