Covid Cases Rise Sharply in New Mexico Despite Widespread Vaccination
Despite the relatively high vaccination rate, cases of coronavirus in New Mexico are growing faster than in any other state, and some hospitals are overcrowded.
After a quiet spring and summer on the coronavirus front, the last few months have been difficult for the state as cases have grown rapidly, become plateaus and are now rising again.
According to the New York Times database, there has been a 48 percent increase in new daily cases per capita in the last two weeks, compared to a 6 percent increase across the country. Neighboring Colorado, which is experiencing its own growth, activated crisis care standards on Tuesday; Which allows the National Guard to assist overcrowded hospitals and move staff to medical facilities.
New Mexico was an early leader in vaccination, with 63 percent of the population fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of 58 percent. Although it will soon expire without a second extension, it has continued its mask order.
Experts are not warning of a catastrophic winter, nowhere near the peak caseload that reached New Mexico late last fall. But in a state with fewer beds per capita than any other state, increasing hospitalization is causing concern.
New Mexico led vaccinations in the United States in the spring, and health officials in the state are tracking them, meaning residents who have not taken booster shots may now be more vulnerable to infection. Although more than 70 percent of Kovid-19 patients in the state have not been vaccinated, early vaccination may be a factor in the current increase, said New Mexico Secretary of Health and Human Services. David R. Scrass said in an interview.
“We are the first people to be vaccinated, we are the first to experience declining immunity,” he said.
In Farmington, northwestern New Mexico, the San Juan Regional Medical Center last week set up “care crisis standards,” meaning that some patients may be denied health care due to a lack of resources. Also brought in additional health care staff to manage patient growth.
A spokeswoman for the facility, Laura Verbener, said 88 patients had been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday. The hospital did not take the most care in a single day – there were 100 patients on December 30 – but now the difference is that “the resources are so thin,” she said.
The numbers provided by the hospital indicate that vaccination is still protecting many patients who have taken the pill. From October 1 to November 2, he cared for 289 Kovid patients, 81 percent of whom were not fully vaccinated.
“Right now, it’s a non-vaccinated disease,” Ms. Verbener said.
The reasons for the increase in cases across the state are complex.
Catherine A. Hanley, a biology professor at New Mexico State University whose laboratory is studying coronavirus, said: . ”
The problem, she said, was that the Delta variant was hit as residents’ immunity began to wane.
Demography is also in the game. New Mexico has more children per family than many other states, making them vulnerable because many children remain unvaccinated, Drs. Mentioned by Hanley.
“Many of the communities here are closely connected, with lots of family visits,” she said, adding that this creates favorable conditions for the virus to spread.
Sarah Kahlan Contributed to research.
