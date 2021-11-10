Covid Cases Rise Sharply in New Mexico Despite Widespread Vaccination

Despite the relatively high vaccination rate, cases of coronavirus in New Mexico are growing faster than in any other state, and some hospitals are overcrowded.

After a quiet spring and summer on the coronavirus front, the last few months have been difficult for the state as cases have grown rapidly, become plateaus and are now rising again.

According to the New York Times database, there has been a 48 percent increase in new daily cases per capita in the last two weeks, compared to a 6 percent increase across the country. Neighboring Colorado, which is experiencing its own growth, activated crisis care standards on Tuesday; Which allows the National Guard to assist overcrowded hospitals and move staff to medical facilities.