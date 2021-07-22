Covid Changed How We Use Our Time, Down to the Minute

The pandemic has changed all aspects of daily life over the past year – work, play and even sleep. New government data paints the most detailed picture to date of the significance of these disruptions.

Americans spent nearly 10 waking hours per day at home in 2020, up from less than eight hours per day in 2019. They commuted less (11 minutes per day in 2020 on average, compared to 16 minutes per day in 2019). ), ran fewer runs (17 minutes in 2020, compared to 21) and exercised more (22 minutes, compared to 19).

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, in a year of canceled vacations and government-imposed closures, they’ve spent significantly more time alone – almost an hour a day more than in 2019. The elderly , in particular, spent more than eight hours a day alone in 2020.

These figures come from the American Time Use Survey, which asks thousands of people every year to track, minute by minute, how they spend their day. Normally, the changes are small from year to year. Not this time.