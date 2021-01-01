Covid Death Certificate Guidelines: Supreme Court Releases Covid Death Certificate Guidelines: Supreme Court Releases Covid Death Certificate Guidelines

In the Supreme Court, the central government has said that guidelines have been issued regarding the issuance of death certificates in case of death related to corona. It has been issued by ICMR and the Ministry of Health. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Center said that the Registrar General of India has issued a circular on September 3, asking that medical certificates be issued to the relatives of the deceased and the cause of death be written. .The apex court said that guidelines and circulars have been issued based on the June 30 Supreme Court judgment. The guidelines state that, even if Kovid is discharged from the hospital after confirmation, death outside the hospital within 30 days of the trial will be considered Kovid’s death.

The man, born in 1965, claimed he was a minor at the time of the incident.

According to the guidelines, if covid is found in RTPCR test or antigen test or clinical examination, it will be considered covid. But at the same time it has been said that if the cause of death is poison, suicide or accident, it will not be considered as death due to covid even though the covid test confirmed it.

The ICAMR study found that 95 percent of deaths occurred within 25 days after the covid test came back positive. It is also said that if the covid test is positive or the covid is known to be clinically known and if death occurs within 30 days, the cause of death will be written as covid. Although died outside the hospital. Also, the guidelines state that if a patient has covid and is in the hospital continuously and even if it has been more than 30 days, the death will be treated as covid death.

Failure to file means mutation means ownership, a major Supreme Court decision

To facilitate the issuance of a certificate in case of death due to covid, guidelines were drawn up and it was directed to submit its implementation report before the Supreme Court on September 11. Earlier, at a previous hearing, the Solicitor General had asked for another week to complete the guidelines. The Supreme Court expressed displeasure and said that the order is very old and the time was also given earlier. The apex court has asked the Center to submit a report on the implementation of the apex court’s order dated June 30 in the case to the court on September 11 next week.

During the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, petitioner’s counsel Gaurav Bansal had said that the order was passed by the Supreme Court on June 30 and the Central Government should respect the order and implement it. The apex court had issued directions to facilitate the process of issuing death certificate in case of death from Kovid and to issue guidelines for the same. The NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) was also directed to formulate guidelines within six weeks to compensate the families of those killed by Kovid.