Covid Fake Vaccine Latest News Update: Center Guidelines for Identifying Fake Covid Vaccines

Highlights The government has issued some criteria for identifying the covid vaccine

Recently, fake cove shields were found in Southeast Asia and Africa.

Information on vaccine labels, colors and brand names is given.

India currently has three vaccines, Kovishield, Kovasin and Sputnik.

New Delhi: The government of India on Saturday issued some criteria to identify whether the country’s covid vaccine is genuine or counterfeit. In fact, counterfeit cove shields have recently been found in Southeast Asia and Africa. Following this, the WHO issued a warning about the fake vaccine. With this in mind, the government has taken this step. These parameters have been sent to all the states so that the original vaccine will be given to the people.



The list is based on information obtained from three vaccine companies in India. In it, information about the labels, colors and brand names of the three vaccines – Covishield, Kovacin and Sputnik V – is shared to differentiate between genuine and counterfeit vaccines.

Introduction to Coveshield

Serum Institute of India’s product label, label will be dark green

Brand name with trademark (COVISHIELD)

Generic text fonts will not be in bold

CGS not for sale will be overprinted on it

How to identify covaccine

The label will have an invisible UV helix, which can only be seen in UV light

Text hidden in small letters between dots that say COVAXIN

The presence of two colors of ‘X’ in Kovasin is called the green foil effect.

Look at Sputnik-V