Covid Fake Vaccine Latest News Update: Center Guidelines for Identifying Fake Covid Vaccines
Highlights
- The government has issued some criteria for identifying the covid vaccine
- Recently, fake cove shields were found in Southeast Asia and Africa.
- Information on vaccine labels, colors and brand names is given.
- India currently has three vaccines, Kovishield, Kovasin and Sputnik.
New Delhi: The government of India on Saturday issued some criteria to identify whether the country’s covid vaccine is genuine or counterfeit. In fact, counterfeit cove shields have recently been found in Southeast Asia and Africa. Following this, the WHO issued a warning about the fake vaccine. With this in mind, the government has taken this step. These parameters have been sent to all the states so that the original vaccine will be given to the people.
The list is based on information obtained from three vaccine companies in India. In it, information about the labels, colors and brand names of the three vaccines – Covishield, Kovacin and Sputnik V – is shared to differentiate between genuine and counterfeit vaccines.
Introduction to Coveshield
- Serum Institute of India’s product label, label will be dark green
- Brand name with trademark (COVISHIELD)
- Generic text fonts will not be in bold
- CGS not for sale will be overprinted on it
How to identify covaccine
- The label will have an invisible UV helix, which can only be seen in UV light
- Text hidden in small letters between dots that say COVAXIN
- The presence of two colors of ‘X’ in Kovasin is called the green foil effect.
Look at Sputnik-V
- The labels of the Sputnik-V vaccine are slightly different because they are imported from two different plants in Russia.
- Although the information and design are the same on all labels, only the name of the manufacturing plant is different.
- Of all the vaccines imported so far, only 5 vials are labeled in cartons on the pack. In addition, everywhere else the label is written in Russian.
#Covid #Fake #Vaccine #Latest #News #Update #Center #Guidelines #Identifying #Fake #Covid #Vaccines
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.