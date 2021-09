COVID Health Pass: What can Germany learn from France?

While surveying the ceiling for a table at a Paris bar on a sunny Friday afternoon, an employee stopped us.

“Pass the sanitiser?” He said it a few times before I understood what was happening. “Oh, Covid Health Pass,” I said as I pulled out my phone to present the EU digital certificate I received in Germany. After scanning it, we were free to find a table in the sun.

Despite Germany having its own version of ‘pass sanitaire’ – 3G rules mean entry into indoor spaces is only allowed if you can show proof of vaccination (Vaccination), recovery from covid (found) or a negative test (tested) – I get the impression that the culture of the Kovid health passport is different from the culture of France.

In Berlin, for example, I’ve dined indoors several times recently, visited an exhibition and a bar – and not once asked for proof of vaccination, recovery or testing.

“Most places here in Paris ask for a pass, and it’s amazing how quickly it’s become normal,” local France editor Emma Pearson told me.

“It takes just a second for a waiter or security guard to scan your phone and personally it makes me feel a lot more relaxed about socializing.”

Emma saysReaders of The Local suggest that the bar is less sought after in smaller venues such as village bars, but there does not appear to have been “any widespread refusal of businesses to enforce it”.

“So far I haven’t seen anyone protesting when asked to show the pass, and I’ve only seen a few tourists who were confused about the system, everyone else has made it a habit very quickly, “She adds.

My vaccine certificate was also scanned while visiting a museum and eating out during my weekend in Paris.

This does not mean that proof is never sought in Germany. At the gym, for example, I hear they always ask (thankfully) for one of the G’s before allowing strangers to go inside to sweat with them. Events and venues where doorstep tickets are required, like cinemas, are being strictly enforced.

My EU vaccination certificate has also been checked before traveling by plane from Berlin.

Yet it is clearly very complicated. According to a survey released earlier this week by the opinion research institute Civi for Business Insider, 40 percent of respondents said 3G or 2G (only for people vaccinated or cured) rules were not implemented in Germany when they Went to a restaurant, bar, cinema. or other indoor event.

Only less than 30 percent said that the evidence was checked, but they did not even have to show photo ID, which is a requirement. Only nine per cent had checked their documents thoroughly.

So why hasn’t Germany adopted the culture of showing digital passes like France – or other EU countries like Italy?

trust system

I think restaurants, bars, cultural and leisure facilities are relying on customers to confirm that they have been vaccinated or tested. Perhaps they do not want to spoil the mood during social gatherings by asking people to provide some kind of documents.

After businesses closed by the government for several months last year and in the first half of 2021, restaurants, cafes and bars are happy to see guests again and allowed to actually make money. Why risk turning people away or making them feel awkward?

We all know that Germany is also a freedom-loving country, and perhaps asking everyone to remove evidence is seen as a controlled move. Small businesses are also short of employees and may not want To bear the additional bureaucratic burden.

But given the high percentage of people in Germany who have not been vaccinated, I would love to know that everyone has shown proof during social occasions. especially when visiting places like Berlin’s infamous smoking bar (Smoking bars) which are not known for their high quality ventilation.

The latest figures show that 66.3 percent of the German population has received at least one jab and 61.9 percent are fully vaccinated. This is a far cry from health experts’ plea for 80-90 per cent vaccination coverage.

The ban on entry only applies to indoor areas such as dining in restaurants or bars in Germany. I also like the French way of requiring proof to sit outside. Because why not? We’ve gone to all this trouble vaccinating millions of people, let’s show the evidence – or at least make sure people are tested.

Emma of the local France says, “My personal view is that I feel more safe and secure going out for dinner, drinks, etc., knowing that everyone around me has been either vaccinated or vaccinated.” or has been tested negative.” “This will be important over the next few months as temperatures drop and socializing shifts away from cafe roofs and indoors.”

separate system

In France, a QR code has become the standard way of showing proof of vaccination. Although not perfect, it seems to be accepted by most businesses and people. The system can also be used with an EU Digital Vaccine Certificate, similar to what we can get in Germany.

“There seem to have been fewer problems than anticipated so far and most of the technical problems have concerned people who were vaccinated outside France,” says Emma.

“EU vaccine certificates can be used on the French app for health passports, but this has become more difficult for people in non-EU countries to receive their vaccines, although the NHS is used in parts of the UK. The app is now compatible with the French system.

“For the people who got their vaccine in France, the rollout has been remarkably smooth and I think it helped that they made a part of it. Tousanticovid App, which many people were already using. There is also an option to show proof on paper for those who don’t have a smartphone or don’t want to use the app.

Germany does not require that everyone have an official QR code, although we are encouraged to have one. people in federal Republic – A privacy-savvy country famous for shying away from digital upgrades – could use its yellow vaccination booklet or other proof of vaccination, recovery or test.

I think the different ways of showing evidence add to the sense that it’s not a uniform system that everyone is a part of.

Will it make any difference?

Emma says that the introduction of health passports in France had two points. “To control infection rates and to persuade people to vaccinate by making daily life uncomfortable for those who are not vaccinated,” she says.

“Vaccination rates saw a huge spike soon after the passport was announced and over 13 million people have been arrested since the date of the announcement. France is now one of the European countries with the highest vaccination rates, which isn’t bad when you consider that in January 60 percent of French people were telling polluters they couldn’t get the vaccine.

Although at the moment both countries have roughly the same percentage of their population immunized, I wonder what effect a similar system in France might have on Germany.

Of course, countries differ on several points – France has even introduced mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers – so there are a lot of factors to consider.

It’s hard to tell when it comes to infection rates.

France is seeing around 11,000 cases a day, although this has been falling steadily for more than a month.

“Although this also coincided with the summer holidays – can this be continued now that schools are back, people are back from vacations and offices, etc.,” says Emma.

As Germany’s vaccine campaign has almost come to a halt and Covid cases have been on the rise since July – 12,969 cases were reported within 24 hours on Friday – perhaps enforcing a stronger health pass message is likely to keep everyone on the same page. would be a useful way of fetching.

This does not mean that France has not seen problems.

“There have been demonstrations every Saturday for six weeks now,” says Emma. “However, at its peak about 250,000 people performed while 13 million went for vaccination. My impression among the people I talk to is that it’s accepted and in fact a lot of people actively like it.”

What’s with the German name?

Finally, it’s hard to write an article about 3G regulations in Germany without mentioning the name. As some have pointed out on Twitter, it is a bit shocking that Germany has chosen to use a name associated with mobile phone internet coverage. Not least because there are some conspiracy theorists who believe that vaccination is linked to Bill Gates implanting 5G microchips in all of us (for the record – no, it’s not happening, it’s fake news.)

3G makes perfect sense in German as it refers to the German words for vaccinate (geimpft), recover (Jensen) and test (getestet).

But I can’t help but think of another name like CovPass, the German app that many people use to upload their vaccination certificates, in which case there might be a better option. Especially since Germany is desperately trying to persuade vaccine skeptics to get their jabs.

It’s fair to say that every country has its own battles when it comes to vaccinating COVID and controlling the pandemic, and Germany has had its ups and downs.

I think looking at France on their relative success health pass Exercise would be helpful. It is my great pleasure to show me and many others my vaccine certificate before settling down for beer.