COVID holiday travel: Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron surge stresses airline workforce



NEW YORK (WABC) — Hundreds more flights were canceled across the country Sunday as the omicron COVID-19 variant stressed the air travel industry’s workforce.

As of 6 a.m., 385 flights had already been canceled, putting a hasty return home for thousands of holiday travelers in doubt.

Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest air travel day of this holiday season.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Delta Airlines has canceled 129 flights, JetBlue 110, United Airlines 94, and American Airlines has canceled an additional 52.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled by several major U.S. airlines.

Weather was to blame for a few of the cancellations, but airlines cite the nationwide surge in COVID cases as the primary cause.

In our area, more than 400 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty Airport.

One family found out on their way to Denver that their connecting flight was canceled and they were forced to return to New Jersey.

“We left the house at seven o’clock Friday morning and we just got back here half an hour ago,” Les Tribble said. “A severe, just, test of nerves to get back here.”

