COVID Hospitalizations Drop For 4th Straight Day Across New York State – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The variety of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout New York state continues to drop, together with the state’s positivity fee.

The variety of hospitalizations declined for the fourth straight day, dropping from 12,169 on Friday to 11,713 on Saturday.

There have been 154 new deaths reported Saturday, down from 187 yesterday.

The state’s positivity fee is 12.9%, down from 14.62% on Friday.

There have been 51,264 new optimistic circumstances reported Saturday, a slight uptick from the 47,870 new circumstances reported Friday.

-11,713 Hospitalizations (-456)

“We’re seeing the variety of circumstances and hospitalizations proceed to say no, however we aren’t out of the woods but with this winter surge,” Gov. Kathy Hochul mentioned in a press release. “We have to stay vigilant and proceed utilizing the instruments to guard ourselves and our family members. Which means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting examined, and staying house, when you’re not feeling properly.”

The governor mentioned Friday that the state was “turning the nook” on the newest COVID surge as circumstances fell to about 49,000 after reaching over 90,000 the earlier week.