COVID infected patients at risk for 20 types of heart and vascular disease: Study



People infected with Covid-19 are at risk for cardiovascular disease-related events 30 days after being infected with the virus, researchers have shown in a recent report in the journal Nature Medicine.

The report found that people with Covid-19 were more likely to develop 20 different heart and vascular diseases, including: heart failure, pericarditis, myocarditis, stroke, cerebrovascular disorder and dysrhythmias. Even those who were not hospitalized for the infection were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who had never been infected, the study said.

“There were 20 cardiac disorders that were diagnosed for patients with long-distance COVID. The most common are shortness of breath and fatigue,” said Dr. Evelyna Graver, MD, director of the Women’s Heart Health Program at Northwell Health. NY told Gadget Clock. “New arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms that people experience, can also be significant and incredibly disabling for many patients,” said Graver, who did not participate in the study, but told Gadget Clock.

Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 11 million veterans in the U.S. and found that those who had Covid-19 a year ago had a significantly higher risk for 20 different heart and vessel conditions than those who did not.

“It’s an array of everything from significant shortness of breath to palpitations to palpitations to inability to complete a workout,” Graver told Gadget Clock.

Dr. Graver told Gadget Clock that many patients suffering from the long cardiovascular effects of COVID-19, such as myocarditis, are afraid to exercise, but said that exercise can play an important role in recovery, including COVID-19 itself after being infected.

“Unfortunately, because I’ve been diagnosed with the same disease for a while, I understand this very well. If heart function is completely healed, it’s a matter of trying to push yourself a little at a time every day. Myocarditis and fear of exercise are part of the cardiac rehab program.” Should be taken, “Graver said in an interview.

The cardiologist told Fox that many centers have been opened to enable those recovering from COVID-19 to exercise in a controlled environment.

“When patients are able to begin their exercise routine in a controlled environment, where their EKG, blood pressure and heart rate are closely monitored, they feel much more comfortable and safe to continue their exercise outside of the cardiac rehabilitation center,” Graver told Gadget Clock.

Graver explains that in some cases, when a person develops covid, a significant physiological change in muscle and cardio conditioning can occur.

The doctor explained, “If you take a healthy person and you keep him in bed for 24 hours, their muscles will immediately begin to atrophy. The same thing happens during covid.”

Graver further explains that exercise can solve this condition.

“Especially when you notice certain types of exercise that work with high intensity interval training. It not only changes the way your heart moves from going up and down, it helps to regenerate some of the muscles that they can atrophy during their illness.” . ”

Health experts told Gadget Clock that it was important for patients recovering from covid to get a clearance to start an exercise program.

The cardiologist explained, “I approached these patients as if they had recently undergone cardiac processing. This meant that I sent them for a baseline exercise stress test to evaluate their initial functional status. Based on the results of that exercise stress test, I then referred their cardiac. In rehab. ”

Graver added, “It usually helps them significantly. Once they complete the program, they feel physically, mentally and emotionally strong enough to continue their own independent exercise routine.”

For patients with problems with underlying lung pathology, Graver advised that individuals should keep a close eye on vascular oximetry.

“If patients are suffering from significant cardiac decompression and possible arrhythmias, heart rate monitoring will certainly help. And to set guidelines in reference to how much or how little one’s heart rate should be, it is important to do that baseline exercise stress test.”

Graver shared how exercise helped him recover from COVID.

“There were many moments of significant frustration because I really felt uncomfortable on my own skin. But every day I would push myself a little longer, I would lift a little heavier, I would run towards a steep bend. Those small changes kept pushing me both mentally and physically. Giving it back to me, bringing that energy back into my body, it started to help me. ”

Cardiologists say that in addition to exercise, nutritional supplements to stay hydrated and reduce the body’s inflammatory response can help recover from the symptoms of chronic hooves.

Grever adds this advice to the Long Hawlers, “Fatigue is actually a very vicious part of the wheel that only we have the ability to break. This means that the less you move, the more you get tired and the less you want to move. It has the power to break, we have to. “