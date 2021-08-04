Covid Like Symptoms New Illness Gains Pace Hits Children In America

Washington. Amidst the increasing cases of corona virus, a new problem respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has emerged in America. This infectious disease is affecting children from 2 weeks to 17 years of age. US health officials have expressed concern over the increasing cases of the Corona delta variant. Experts are concerned that the situation may not worsen if the cases of Kovid-19 in children increase.

According to media reports, the cases of RSV are increasing gradually in June. Its rate was much higher last month. Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, cough, sneezing, and fever. Heather Haq, a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, said in a tweet, ‘For several months there have been no such cases at all. But now newborns, children and adolescents suffering from Kovid are getting admitted in hospitals. This number is increasing day by day.

Cases increased by 148%

In another tweet, he said that we are facing increasing cases of corona. Now we have even a critically ill infant/children coming in with RSV. They are worried that we will be short of beds and personnel to handle the rising number of cases. In the last two weeks, cases of infection in America have increased by 148 percent. At the same time, the rate of admission of patients in hospitals has increased by 73 percent. Experts say that it will not be possible to open schools in the country.

Cases started increasing in June

According to the Texas Department of Health, cases of RSV began to increase in early June. Its highest was seen in mid-July. Its cases are also increasing in Florida (RSV Cases in US). Cases in Louisiana have increased by 244 percent in the last two weeks. Apart from the US, countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand have also seen a jump in cases of RSV infection.