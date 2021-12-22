World

COVID New York City Update: The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe closes in Hell’s Kitchen over coronavirus concerns

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by admin
COVID New York City Update: The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe closes in Hell’s Kitchen over coronavirus concerns
Written by admin
COVID New York City Update: The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe closes in Hell’s Kitchen over coronavirus concerns

COVID New York City Update: The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe closes in Hell’s Kitchen over coronavirus concerns

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) — The impact of the latest COVID surge is already being felt by some small businesses in New York City.

The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe in Hell’s Kitchen has decided to close its doors until January 3 for the safety of its staff and customers.

On Tuesday, the shop sold off most of its soft-cheese inventory that would go bad during the closure.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

EMBED >More News Videos

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron

This is the second pandemic-related closure for the business.

“Until March of 2020 I never thought we’d have to do anything like this,” Casellula owner Brian Keyser said. “This has had a dramatic impact on my business … we just turn off all of our revenue and we don’t turn off all of our expenses.”

The first time around, Casellula was forced to close for 18 months due to the pandemic.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#COVID #York #City #Update #Casellula #Wine #Cheese #Cafe #closes #Hells #Kitchen #coronavirus #concerns

READ Also  World Bank unearths massive financial fraud in Pakistan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment