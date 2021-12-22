COVID New York City Update: The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe closes in Hell’s Kitchen over coronavirus concerns



HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) — The impact of the latest COVID surge is already being felt by some small businesses in New York City.

The Casellula Wine and Cheese Cafe in Hell’s Kitchen has decided to close its doors until January 3 for the safety of its staff and customers.

On Tuesday, the shop sold off most of its soft-cheese inventory that would go bad during the closure.

This is the second pandemic-related closure for the business.

“Until March of 2020 I never thought we’d have to do anything like this,” Casellula owner Brian Keyser said. “This has had a dramatic impact on my business … we just turn off all of our revenue and we don’t turn off all of our expenses.”

The first time around, Casellula was forced to close for 18 months due to the pandemic.

