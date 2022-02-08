COVID Omicron CT Update: Gov. Lamont recommends dropping school mask mandate Feb. 28



CONNECTICUT (WABC) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he recommends dropping the statewide mask mandate for schools and day cares at the end of the month.

Lamont said masking requirements will be left to local officials and schools boards after Feb. 28.

“We’ve earned it, Connecticut,” Lamon said. “It will be up to you, every town is different.”

The plan is contingent upon the Connecticut General Assembly voting to extend – through legislation – the governor’s existing executive order that enables the public health commissioner with the ability of implementing mask requirements in certain settings.

“Connecticut is seeing a dramatic decline in cases caused by the Omicron variant, and children over the age of 5 have had the ability to get vaccinated for more than three months now,” Governor Lamont said. “With this in mind, I think we are in a good position to phase out the requirement that masks be worn in all schools statewide and shift the determination on whether to require this to the local level.”

Lamont said the decision was made in consultation with neighboring states.

Also on Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Garden State will drop its school mask mandate on March 7.

Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated that New York’s indoor vaccine or mask mandated could be lifted by Wednesday, but is hinting that the school mask mandate could remain in place a little longer.

Despite the recommendation to drop the school mask rule, mask mandates that will continue across Connecticut include public transportation which is subject to federal rules.

The state will also continue require masks in few indoor public settings, including health care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

ALSO READ | ‘We have to learn how to live with COVID’: NJ lifting school mask mandate

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question