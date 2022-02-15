COVID Omicron New York City Update: 1,430 unvaccinated city employees terminated last week



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Officials say 1,430 unvaccinated NYC employees were terminated Friday, as the city instituted its first round of eliminations of municipal workers who defied the vaccine mandate.

Virtually all of the employees dismissed Friday had been on unpaid leave for more than three months, a city official said, so residents should not see a disruption in city services.

The city was pleasantly surprised to learn that another 939 employees who were unpaid leave decided to get vaccinated and keep their jobs – nearly 40% of those who were on leave without pay.

And 99.8% of new employees, hired under the requirement that they get two vaccines doses, did so.

Only two city employees hired after Aug. 2 failed to get vaccinated and were terminated Friday.

The largest group of employees to be terminated included 914 Education Department employees and 101 who worked for the Housing Authority.

“City workers served on the frontlines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them. Out of all the new city employees who received notices two weeks ago, only two who worked last week are no longer employed by the city. I’m grateful to all the city workers who continue to serve New Yorkers and ‘Get Stuff Done’ for the greatest city in the world.”

A spokesperson for UFT released the following statement:

“The UFT believes that the city cannot summarily terminate any employees based on the vaccine mandate. The union is part of a lawsuit that would ensure that these cases go through the due process disciplinary procedures established in state law and the union contract. A hearing on this matter is scheduled for March 1, 2020 in New York State Supreme Court.”

