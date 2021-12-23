COVID Omicron New York City Update: How to find a coronavirus test



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites.

Mayor Bill De Blasio said the city was opening seven additional testing sites Wednesday, increasing its total to 119, and will set up five distribution sites on Thursday to hand out at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, which have been hard to come by at pharmacies.

The news of more city-run testing sites came as CityMD, the privately run chain of urgent care clinics, said it was temporarily closing 13 city locations “to preserve our ability to staff our sites.” CityMD has seen testing lines wrapping around city blocks and wait times of several hours.

The first deployment of CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing Team (ICATT) mobile testing units also began on Wednesday. By next week, the units will provide an additional 25,000 PCR tests per week to communities most in need of convenient, no-cost testing.

Starting Wednesday, December 22, New Yorkers will be able to access CDC mobile testing units here:

Travers Park

76-9 34th St.

Queens, NY 11372

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, December 23rd, New Yorkers will be able to access CDC mobile testing at the following locations:

Travers Park

76-9 34th St.

Queens, NY 11372

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queens Valley Playground

Corner of 137 Street & 77 Ave.

Flushing NY 11367

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Helen Marshall Playground

100 St & 24th Ave.

East Elmhurst, NY 11369

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional CDC ICATT mobile testing units will be added next week.

COVID-19 testing will be available at pop-up vaccination sites at Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway station stops beginning next week.

The walk-in PCR testing will be offered seven days a week beginning on Monday, Dec. 27, in Manhattan at the Times Square-42nd St subway station from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and at Grand Central Terminal from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, testing will not be available at these two locations on New Year’s Day.

Testing at five additional locations across New York City will begin next week. The days and times for testing will be announced once they are finalized.

Who can get tested?

Certain locations have minimum age restrictions but generally everyone, including people who do not live in New York City, can get a test.

More information is available at the city’s coronavirus portal.

Where else can you get tested?

Please visit NYC.gov/covidtest for the most up to date information on where testing is available in your area. Both city-operated and privately-run testing locations are listed.

You can also text “COVID TEST” to 855-48.

When can I get tested?

Hours for each site are listed on the portal. The NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health locations and saliva self-testing sites will stop testing at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

All mobile sites will be closed Christmas Day.

Must I pay to get tested?

While city-run sites are without cost, some private testers charge a fee.

Where can I find an at-home COVID test?

At-home tests can be ordered online at one of these websites:

Hims & Hers

Pixel by LabCorp

QuestDirect by QuestDiagnostics

Vault Health

Zeel

If you have certain underlying health conditions or you are 65 years or older you can schedule an in-home appointment by calling 929-298-9400 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Testing kits are also sold at pharmacies and other stores, but they are difficult to find. Some chains are limiting how many at-home tests can be purchased.

