COVID Omicron New York City Update: Mayor Eric Adams could ease mask, vaccine restrictions soon

39 seconds ago
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) — New York City’s mayor says an easing of COVID restrictions could come soon, but it’s not entirely clear what that would like like for the city.

Inside Chelsea Market, where you can grab a drink or go shopping, unmasked diners blend into a shared space with everyone else.

But with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying on Wednesday, he will likely be easing some of the indoor mask and vaccine mandates, will these spaces soon become more crowded or less?

Some say they’ll avoid markets like this.

“I think we have to be more diligent about choice making. So, if those mandates are gone then I’m going to be even more careful,” Ruben Mauricio said.

Others are trusting fellow New Yorkers to be responsible, mandate or not.

“In New York City, I think people are very smart,” Ashok Rajamani said.

It’s not exactly clear how the mayor intends to ease COVID rules, but he says things are heading in the right direction.

When asked if he’s ready to phase out masks soon, Mayor Adams had this to say:

“Yes, and I can’t wait to get it done. I take my hat off to New Yorkers. Through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, fear of COVID. I’m really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers,” Adams said.

The mayor went on to say he’ll have more details in the next few weeks.

But he added that the mandate requiring city workers to be vaccinated will continue.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Governor Murphy says on the two-year anniversary of the state’s first case, next Friday, he will host the last of his daily COVID briefings.

“As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to an endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather here at a set time every week,” Murphy said.

The governor says we are pretty much getting back to normal.

In crowded spaces like Chelsea Market, minus the masks, it’s been looking pretty normal for a while.

