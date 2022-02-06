COVID Omicron New York City Update: NYC Council pushing to make permanent outdoor dining rules



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Outdoor dining may be here to stay in New York.

Eyewitness News has learned the city is moving forward with plans to extend pandemic provisions for outdoor dining with a permanent program.

Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez confirmed City Council is set to take up the issue on Tuesday

ALSO READ | Vegan Fridays: NYC school cafeterias launching healthy eating initiative

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11535485"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11535485" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> It means foods like like macaroni and cheese, pizza, and mozzarella sticks will be off the menu.

The proposal being tossed around includes streamlining rules for restaurants that use sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio first introduced the program as a way to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question

Report a correction or typo