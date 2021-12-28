COVID Omicron New York City Update: NYC to double weekly PCR testing in public schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio says



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City is expanding its in-school testing program when teachers and students return to classrooms January 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Dr. Chokshi said the goal of the “Stay Safe, Stay Open” plan is to more quickly identify the actual cases and ensure they are isolating.

“What we know from our data over the school year so far is that schools remain among the safest settings in our communities. For any case identified in an NYC public school between October to December, only 1 in 120 close contacts developed COVID-19 – that’s 0.83%,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “Even if the rates were to become somewhat higher due to omicron becoming dominant, we estimate that, in schools, about 98% of close contacts do not end up developing COVID-19.”

The mayor said the City will double PCR testing in every school, every week.

“This guarantees more consistency in their education. It guarantees fewer disruptions, which parents have rightfully said have been a tremendous challenge for them. And it works,” de Blasio said.

Testing will include both vaccinated and unvaccinated students as well as teachers and staff.

If there is a positive case in a classroom, all students in the class will be given at-home testing kits.

If they are asymptomatic and test negative, they can return the day after their first negative test.

Students will then be given a second at-home test within seven days of their exposure.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined de Blasio for the briefing and said the state would provide the testing kits necessary.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was also in attendance, virtually, and said his office had worked closely with de Blasio’s staff on the new approach.

It’s a major shift in strategy, as the previous plan sent entire classrooms home to learn online when one or more students tested positive.

Mayor de Blasio said the City’s disease detectives will continue to investigate when there is evidence of widespread in-school transmission, like an unusually high number of cases in a classroom or sports team.

The mayor said 96% of Department of Education employees are vaccinated.

The mayor said the city reported 332 newly admitted patients for COVID-19 at hospitals and the 7-day average of newly reported cases was 20,200.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question