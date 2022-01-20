COVID Omicron Updates: 75% of NYC employers say omicron delayed return to work, survey says



NEW YORK (WABC) — In accordance to a survey by the Partnership for New York Metropolis, 75% of employers delayed their return to workplace plans due to the omicron surge.

38% of employers count on day by day workplace attendance will exceed 50% earlier than the top of March.

22% of corporations are unable to present an estimate of once they’ll exceed 50% attendance.

Starbucks now not requiring US staff to be vaccinated

Starbucks is now not requiring its U.S. staff to be vaccinated towards COVID-19, reversing a coverage it introduced earlier this month.

In a memo despatched Tuesday to workers, the Seattle espresso big mentioned it was responding to final week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court docket. In a 6-3 vote, the court docket rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or common COVID testing at corporations with greater than 100 staff.

Murphy publicizes vax mandate for NJ well being care and different staff

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is requiring staff in well being care and high-risk congregant dwelling settings to be totally vaccinated and boosted, with no take a look at out possibility. Unvaccinated well being care staff should get their first dose by January 22 and should have accomplished the first vaccination sequence by February 28. Unvaccinated staff in high-risk congregate dwelling services, together with prisons, have a bit of extra time. These deadlines are February 28 for first does and March thirtieth for second doses. These already vaccinated have to get their booster photographs by Feb. 28 and March 30.

US begins providing free COVID-19 checks, however doubts persist

For the primary time, all Individuals can go browsing to a authorities web site and order free, at-home COVID-19 checks. However the White Home push could do little to ease the omicron surge, and consultants say Washington may have to do much more to repair the nation’s long-troubled testing system.

The web site, COVIDTests.gov, permits individuals to order 4 at-home checks per family and have them delivered by mail. However the checks will not arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron circumstances are anticipated to peak in lots of elements of the U.S.

Teaneck hospital sees drop in hospitalizations, ICU sufferers

COVID case charges are on the decline in New Jersey, together with at one hospital in Teaneck that’s seeing hospitalizations drop.

Within the first horrifying wave of COVID-19, Holy Identify Hospital in Teaneck, was the epicenter of pandemic. It went via waves of sick sufferers and staffing points. The latest omicron variant got here proper on the top of the vacations and as soon as once more extra sufferers wanted assist.

NYC winter tourism

As town tries to bounce again from a crippling monetary blow due to the pandemic, it has now kicked off “New York Metropolis Winter Outing.” This yr’s marketing campaign contains particular offers at eating places, broadway reveals, and for the primary time, inns. Officers hope it sends a powerful sign that town is open for enterprise. The specials run via February 13.

Debunking the concept viruses evolve to change into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited rationalization is that viruses all the time evolve to change into much less virulent over time. The issue, consultants say, is that this principle has been soundly debunked. The concept that infections have a tendency to change into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His principle about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “legislation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It isn’t but clear, however some early information suggests individuals would possibly change into contagious prior to with earlier variants – probably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says individuals with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in accordance to some exterior consultants. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs sooner than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in accordance to preliminary research. Based mostly on earlier information, which means individuals with omicron might begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep house or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for staff with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects staff throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to select between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra strong sick go away insurance policies in the beginning of the pandemic, some of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, despite the fact that omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the strain of staff having to determine whether or not to present up to their job sick if they can not afford to keep house.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that signifies that these which can be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick once they in flip get sick.”

