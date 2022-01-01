COVID Omicron Updates: Beijing reports first omicron case as winter games loom



NEW YORK (WABC) — Beijing reported its first native omicron an infection on Saturday, based on state media, simply earlier than it hosts the Olympics beginning on Feb. 4 and round two weeks earlier than the beginning of Lunar New Yr celebrations.

The contaminated individual lives and works within the metropolis’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no journey historical past outdoors of Beijing for the previous two weeks. The person skilled signs on Thursday and was examined on Friday for COVID-19, officers mentioned in a information convention Saturday.

The affected person’s residential compound and office have been sealed off and authorities are mass-testing folks linked to both location. Some 2,430 folks had been examined as of Saturday evening, based on The International Instances, a state-owned newspaper.

Beijing Each day reported Sunday that the capital would require vacationers to take nucleic acid exams inside 72 hours of entry beginning Jan. 22.

Listed below are extra of right now’s COVID-19 headlines:

At-home check reimbursement program begins

On Saturday, the federal authorities is rolling out a reimbursement program for at-home COVID exams. Insured Individuals can get eight of these exams per 30 days. Insurance coverage corporations say it’ll take time to place the brand new system in place. “Hold that receipt and you will be reimbursed for that buy,” Blue Cross Blue Protect’s Kim Keck mentioned. “I simply assume it will be doubtlessly somewhat bit bumpy right here within the subsequent, possibly even a number of weeks.” As for the free speedy exams President Joe Biden promised to ship to Individuals, the White Home says these shall be accessible to order subsequent week at covidtests.gov and so they’ll ship in 7-12 days.

Increased dangers for unvaccinated pregnant ladies, research says

A newly revealed, pre-omicron research out of Scotland discovered unvaccinated pregnant ladies with COVID and their new child infants have the next danger of problems, like hospitalizations and loss of life from the virus, in comparison with those that are vaccinated. Proper now, greater than 20% of Individuals eligible for the photographs have but to get at the very least one dose. Within the nation’s hospitals, as the omicron variant surge continues, medical doctors say they’re seeing extra children sick with COVID than ever earlier than. Meantime, the White Home says the administration has a stockpile of greater than 750 million prime quality masks just like the N95 accessible. However, it is nonetheless unclear if and the way Individuals can really get their arms on them.

Walgreens, CVS shut some pharmacies on weekends as omicron strains staffing

A Walgreens spokesperson tells ABC that whereas the “overwhelming majority” of their shops are open and working with “regular” enterprise hours, omicron’s surge mixed with an ongoing labor scarcity has compelled some shops to regulate their hours, or briefly shut. The spokesperson calls these “remoted cases.”

“When making the tough determination to regulate retailer hours, we make each effort to reduce disruption for our clients,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We choose days with the bottom prescription demand, guarantee that there’s a close by pharmacy to fulfill any quick prescription wants and supply sufferers as a lot superior discover as attainable by signage, automated cellphone calls and changes in refills.”

A CVS spokesperson says non permanent retailer closures are occurring in a “tiny fraction” of their shops, “largely” because of workers out sick throughout omicron’s unfold. CVS introduced final fall they have been happening a serious hiring spree aiming to recruit and fill 25,000 scientific and retail jobs to prep for what they already anticipated to be a really busy season between testing demand and vaccinations — even earlier than omicron. These 1000’s of jobs have been for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses at their retail areas to be crammed “as quickly as attainable” — although it seems even that effort has not spared their workforce from this newest surge.

NYC COVID hospitalizations ‘stabilizing’ and will quickly decline, Mayor Adams says

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams mentioned Friday that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “stabilizing” and will quickly begin to decline.

“It is stabilizing, and primarily based on our optimistic views, we seem like transferring in the precise course,” he mentioned. “It actually seems the numbers in our hospitals are stabilizing. We’re trying ahead simply persevering with to stabilize and hopefully see a decline. The objective is to proceed to do the nice issues that New Yorkers are doing. I can not overemphasize…it is about vaccinations and booster photographs.”

NYC space eating places had document decline in visits throughout COVID-19 pandemic

New York Metropolis space eating places noticed document declines in visits from January 2020 to the top of 2021, based on ABC evaluation of knowledge supplied by Safegraph. The 5 boroughs and surrounding suburban counties misplaced, within the first days of 2020, a mean 64% of their foot site visitors to native eating places. Over the pandemic, to this point, town’s eating places noticed a mean whole decline of 32.6%. The COVID-19 pandemic flattened enterprise all through town, among the many hardest hit have been its eating places. Collectively they have been the biggest sector by the quantity for Federal Paycheck Safety Program loans, based on Eyewitness Information information evaluation.

Mayor Adams, UFT contemplating distant possibility for New York Metropolis faculties

Omicron could also be on the decline however faculty attendance stays low, and now after earlier resistance from Mayor Eric Adams, he says a distant possibility is on the desk. Attendance was simply 77% on Thursday in New York Metropolis Public Faculties with greater than 200,000 college students staying residence. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is in talks with the academics union discussing the opportunity of a short lived distant possibility. That is despite the fact that well being consultants agree, children study and develop greatest once they’re in a classroom.

Might the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? This is what consultants say about endemic section

It’s “fairly doubtless” to count on the pandemic to attract to an in depth as quickly as a month from right now, although COVID-19 is prone to keep, based on UCSF’s Chair of the Division of Medication, Dr. Robert Wachter. He expects infections to fall and neighborhood immunity ranges to rise from a mix of vaccinations, antiviral medicine and omicron infections as the pandemic enters a brand new section — turning endemic. This sentiment is echoed by different infectious illness consultants within the subject.

“The top sport is basically bringing down the virus to low ranges the place we simply dwell with it. And what omicron will do is deliver the virus right down to low ranges locally as a result of it is inflicting a lot immunity,” say Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious illnesses physician and Professor of Medication at UCSF. “It’s going to deliver it right down to a controllable section, which we name endemicity. So after this surge, we needs to be in the long run sport of the pandemic and into endemic.”

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Households going with out month-to-month deposit as youngster tax credit score program expires

For the first time in half a yr, households on Friday are going with out a month-to-month deposit from the kid tax credit score – a program that was supposed to be a part of President Joe Biden’s legacy however has emerged as an alternative as a flash level over who’s worthy of presidency assist. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to assist increase his two younger grandchildren, whom he and his spouse adopted as a result of the delivery dad and mom are recovering from drug habit. The Robertses at the moment are out $550 a month. That cash helped pay for Woman Scouts, ballet and performing classes and children’ sneakers, which Roberts famous are costlier than grownup sneakers. The tax credit score, he mentioned, was a “godsend.”

“It will make you tighten up your belt, in the event you’ve acquired something to tighten,” Roberts mentioned about dropping the funds.

The month-to-month tax credit have been a part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus reduction bundle – and the president had proposed extending them for one more full yr as a part of a separate measure centered on financial and social applications. However that effort failed.

NY eviction moratorium to run out Saturday, NYC mayor asks federal authorities for reduction funds

New York will let its eviction and foreclosures moratorium expire on Saturday, however will as soon as once more let folks apply for eviction safety and lease reduction. Tenants’ rights advocates rallied on the steps of the New York Public Library asking for federal reduction for households nonetheless struggling amid the pandemic. Some 100 protesters joined metropolis leaders on Friday asking Governor Hochul for one more extension to the eviction moratorium till the top of June.

“We’re right here right now preventing to get our electeds to concentrate and perceive and we will hold preventing till they take motion,” mentioned Jarrod McFarlane, of Housing Justice for All. “Our governor and our meeting have determined to take the week off, and we predict it is unconscionable in every week when so many New Yorkers are going through being unhoused, and that is what we’re right here right now to signify.”

Debunking the concept viruses evolve to turn into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited clarification is that viruses all the time evolve to turn into much less virulent over time. The issue, consultants say, is that this idea has been soundly debunked. The concept infections are likely to turn into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His idea about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “legislation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It isn’t but clear, however some early information suggests folks would possibly turn into contagious prior to with earlier variants – presumably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says folks with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, based on some outdoors consultants. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs sooner than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, based on preliminary research. Primarily based on earlier information, meaning folks with omicron may begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep residence or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for staff with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects staff throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra strong sick go away insurance policies firstly of the pandemic, a few of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, despite the fact that omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the strain of staff having to determine whether or not to point out as much as their job sick if they can not afford to remain residence.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that implies that these which might be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick once they in flip get sick.”

