COVID Omicron Updates: Experts concerned about post-New Year’s surge after holiday weekend



NEW YORK (WABC) — There are new concerns of a post New Year’s surge in COVID-19 cases after people got together in homes or for parties across the country.

There were more than 2.2 million reported cases nationwide in the last week alone.

Nearly 100,000 Americans remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and pediatric hospitalizations are at a pandemic high.

NJ first lady tests positive for COVID-19

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test on Sunday. She is asymptomatic.

Governor Phil Murphy and the rest of the family have tested negative, and they will continue to test regularly in the coming days.

The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed.

Monday’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online. As the Governor is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

New York City schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures

New York City public schools are set to resume class in-person following the holidays on Monday with extra precautions in place.

Starting this week, both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will now be tested. New York City will also double the amount of weekly testing in public schools.

The city has also changed its rules to limit quarantine. Instead of an entire classroom shifting to remote learning, when one or more students test positive, all students in the class will be given a rapid at-home test.

On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, pledged Saturday to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different.

Hours after being sworn into office in Times Square as the city rang in the new year, Adams used his inaugural address to promise more efficiency, invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness, and urge the city’s nearly 9 million residents to make a New Year’s resolution that their lives not be controlled by the pandemic.

“Getting vaccinated is not letting the crisis control you,” Adams said at City Hall. “Enjoying a Broadway show. Sending your kids to school. Going back to the office. These are declarations of confidence that our city is our own.”

Adams, 61, faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic, taking office as the city is grappling with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country.

According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide were canceled by late Saturday afternoon. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

New York State starts 2022 with new single-day COVID case record

New York State is starting 2022 with a new single-day COVID case record – 85,476. The state’s 24-hour positivity rate is currently at 22.24% and the 7-day positivity rate is just shy of 20%.

And while New Yorkers are being tested more than ever this winter, many are also doing their part to combat the virus. In that same 24 hour period 89,675 New Yorkers were vaccinated. According to the state, 80.6% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, if you need a COVID test in New Jersey you’re urged not to show up at hospital emergency centers.

That message comes from state health leaders who say hospital emergency rooms are noticing high amounts of people seeking coronavirus tests.

They say the non-emergencies divert critical staff time and resources from people who need life-saving care.

People who need COVID tests are urged to seek urgent care clinics, designated testing sites, or contact their primary care physician.

Yonkers school district going virtual

Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases across Yonkers, officials announced all Yonkers Public Schools will switch to remote learning for the first week of January.

CUNY and SUNY students must be boosted

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that students must be boosted at CUNY and SUNY schools in order to return by 1/15. Students must also present a negative PCR test upon their return. Faculty are also required to be vaccinated.

What to do if your flight is canceled as omicron-related crew shortages leave thousands stranded

A rise in cancellations during the busy holiday travel season has left thousands of passengers around the country stranded in airport lounges as they attempt to get back home. Airline representatives said that the recent surge in omicron COVID-19 cases has grounded flight crews, and as a result, they don’t have enough people to fly their scheduled flights. While such a predicament is hard to plan for, travel experts say affected passengers still have options to reach their destination, or in the worst-case scenario, ride out their extended stay with as little hassle as possible.

Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing

So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn’t hide as Santa Claus was coming to town. The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirus cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19. Those who were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering or visiting loved ones should get tested five to seven days after the day of exposure, said ABC News’ contributor Dr. Darien Sutton. Here’s what you need to know.

