COVID Omicron Updates: FDA considers limiting authorization of certain monoclonal antibody treatments



NEW YORK (WABC) — Federal regulators are contemplating limiting the authorization of certain monoclonal antibody treatments that haven’t proved efficient towards the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a supply aware of the decision-making advised CNN.The US Meals and Drug Administration may determine within the coming days to take steps to curb the use of antibody treatments produced by Eli Lilly and Regeneron, the supply mentioned, pointing to the rising physique of proof that exhibits their monoclonal therapies do not successfully neutralize the virus’ omicron variant.

The Nationwide Institutes of Well being had lately up to date its tips to advise clinics towards utilizing these treatments on sufferers with gentle to average Covid-19 on account of their diminished effectiveness towards the Omicron variant.

RELATED: What are the signs of the COVID omicron variant?

Listed below are extra of at present’s COVID-19 headlines:

FDA expands eligibility for remdesivir

The Meals and Drug Administration has prolonged the use of the antiviral remdesivir for therapy of gentle to average COVID-19. The medicine had obtained emergency use authorization in Could 2020. Again then it was just for use in folks hospitalized with extreme COVID-19. In October of that yr, it was accredited for anybody 12 and older who was hospitalized. However on Friday, the company expanded the use to incorporate everybody who exams constructive for the illness, however isn’t hospitalized, has gentle to average signs, and is at excessive danger of extreme sickness. Sufferers can get the medicine by an I.V. for a interval of three days.Booster pictures wanted towards omicron, CDC research present

Three research launched Friday provided extra proof that COVID-19 vaccines are standing as much as the omicron variant, not less than amongst individuals who obtained booster pictures. The papers echo earlier analysis – together with research in Germany, South Africa and the U.Ok. – indicating out there vaccines are much less efficient towards omicron than earlier variations of the coronavirus, but in addition that boosters doses rev up virus-fighting antibodies to extend the possibility of avoiding symptomatic an infection.

COVID testing firm sued over alleged scheme

The Heart for COVID Management is dealing with a fraud lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s legal professional basic alleging a widespread COVID testing scheme. One former worker mentioned so many exams had been coming in for processing that they had been saved in rubbish luggage.

NY college masks mandate might be ending

Governor Kathy Hochul says she expects college districts will not implement masks carrying in lessons as soon as she ends the statewide mandate. The present mandate is slated to finish subsequent month, although it might be prolonged.

“That is really what we anticipate,” she mentioned. “When the state mandate lapses, I anticipate all college districts will say, ‘We do not have to do that anymore.'”

NY positivity price continues downward pattern

New York state’s total COVID positivity price has fallen under 10% for first the time since mid-December, Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced Friday. The state reported a 9.75% 7-day common as of Thursday. The whole quantity of circumstances was 28,296, down from 90,000 on January seventh, a 66.6% drop in simply two weeks.

Many COVID-19 vaccine uncomfortable side effects brought on by placebo impact: Research

Many proceed to fret about experiencing uncomfortable side effects from vaccines — particularly the COVID-19 vaccines — however new information from a complete meta-analysis suggests there’s little to concern.

The research from Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Heart discovered that a big quantity of uncomfortable side effects reported by sufferers after receiving their shot may be attributed to the placebo impact.

1 police division loses 2 officers to COVID-19 inside days

Two officers with the Aurora Police Division in Illinois — each 51 years previous — have died of COVID-19 inside days of one another.

Aurora police officer Brian Shields died of COVID-19 on Jan. 11. Simply days later, on Jan. 19, Aurora Police Sgt. Ken Thurman died of COVID-19, the division mentioned.

Adele postpones residency on account of COVID amongst crew

Adele has introduced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, sooner or later earlier than it was set to kick off, saying COVID has rendered it inconceivable to maneuver ahead.In a tearful video posted to Instagram, an apologetic Adele mentioned her group tried the whole lot to place the present collectively in time, however mentioned that they had been “completely destroyed” by supply delays and COVID.

Robin Roberts has COVID

The “Good Morning America” anchor tweeted Thursday night time that she has examined constructive for COVID-19. She mentioned her signs have been gentle.

Admire the priority about my absence this week on @GMA. Sadly I examined constructive for Covid. Grateful my signs have been gentle and that I’m doing effectively. Trying ahead to returning as quickly as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve ❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

Academics union says Lengthy Island college district not imposing COVID masks mandate

A lecturers union on Lengthy Island says its college district isn’t imposing the COVID-19 masks mandate amongst college students.

The allegations are being made by the Connetquot Academics Affiliation, which operates inside the Connetquot Faculty District.

Murphy says NJ masks mandate may finish

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned the state may drop its college masks mandate earlier than the top of the yr if omicron numbers proceed to drop.

“Sure, I believe there’s an actual shot at that, I actually do, fingers crossed,” Murphy mentioned on Channel 11 Thursday. “We’re early days in phrases of turning the nook, nevertheless it actually seems to be like we have begun to show the nook right here.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It is not but clear, however some early information suggests folks would possibly develop into contagious before with earlier variants – presumably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says folks with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in accordance with some exterior specialists. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs sooner than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in accordance with preliminary research. Primarily based on earlier information, which means folks with omicron may begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep dwelling or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for employees with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects employees throughout the nation, tens of millions of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra sturdy sick go away insurance policies originally of the pandemic, some of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, although omicron has managed to evade the pictures. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the stress of employees having to determine whether or not to indicate as much as their job sick if they cannot afford to remain dwelling.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that implies that these which might be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick after they in flip get sick.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant signs: what to know even if you’re vaccinated

New York Metropolis COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a Information Tip or Query