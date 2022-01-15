COVID Omicron Updates: Federal at-home test reimbursement program begins



NEW YORK (WABC) — On Saturday, the federal authorities is rolling out a reimbursement program for at-home COVID checks.

Insured Individuals can get eight of these checks per thirty days.

Insurance coverage corporations say it is going to take time to place the brand new system in place.

“Hold that receipt and you will be reimbursed for that buy,” Blue Cross Blue Protect’s Kim Keck mentioned. “I simply suppose it will be probably just a little bit bumpy right here within the subsequent, perhaps even a number of weeks.”

As for the free speedy checks President Joe Biden promised to ship to Individuals, the White Home says these can be obtainable to order subsequent week at covidtests.gov they usually’ll ship in 7-12 days.

Listed below are extra of at the moment’s COVID-19 headlines:

Increased dangers for unvaccinated pregnant girls, examine says

A newly printed, pre-omicron examine out of Scotland discovered unvaccinated pregnant girls with COVID and their new child infants have a better danger of issues, like hospitalizations and dying from the virus, in comparison with those that are vaccinated. Proper now, greater than 20% of Individuals eligible for the pictures have but to get at the very least one dose. Within the nation’s hospitals, because the omicron variant surge continues, medical doctors say they’re seeing extra children sick with COVID than ever earlier than. Meantime, the White Home says the administration has a stockpile of greater than 750 million top quality masks just like the N95 obtainable. However, it is nonetheless unclear if and the way Individuals can really get their palms on them.

Walgreens, CVS shut some pharmacies on weekends as omicron strains staffing

A Walgreens spokesperson tells ABC that whereas the “overwhelming majority” of their shops are open and working with “regular” enterprise hours, omicron’s surge mixed with an ongoing labor scarcity has compelled some shops to regulate their hours, or quickly shut. The spokesperson calls these “remoted cases.”

“When making the troublesome determination to regulate retailer hours, we make each effort to attenuate disruption for our clients,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We choose days with the bottom prescription demand, guarantee that there’s a close by pharmacy to fulfill any fast prescription wants and supply sufferers as a lot superior discover as potential by way of signage, automated telephone calls and changes in refills.”

A CVS spokesperson says momentary retailer closures are taking place in a “tiny fraction” of their shops, “largely” resulting from workers out sick throughout omicron’s unfold. CVS introduced final fall they had been occurring a serious hiring spree aiming to recruit and fill 25,000 medical and retail jobs to prep for what they already anticipated to be a really busy season between testing demand and vaccinations — even earlier than omicron. These hundreds of jobs had been for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses at their retail areas to be crammed “as quickly as potential” — although it seems even that effort has not spared their workforce from this newest surge.

NYC COVID hospitalizations ‘stabilizing’ and will quickly decline, Mayor Adams says

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams mentioned Friday that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “stabilizing” and will quickly begin to decline.

“It is stabilizing, and based mostly on our optimistic views, we seem like transferring in the suitable course,” he mentioned. “It actually seems the numbers in our hospitals are stabilizing. We’re wanting ahead simply persevering with to stabilize and hopefully see a decline. The aim is to proceed to do the nice issues that New Yorkers are doing. I can’t overemphasize…it is about vaccinations and booster pictures.”

NYC space eating places had document decline in visits throughout COVID-19 pandemic

New York Metropolis space eating places noticed document declines in visits from January 2020 to the tip of 2021, in line with ABC evaluation of information supplied by Safegraph. The 5 boroughs and surrounding suburban counties misplaced, within the first days of 2020, a mean 64% of their foot visitors to native eating places. Over the pandemic, thus far, town’s eating places noticed a mean complete decline of 32.6%. The COVID-19 pandemic flattened enterprise all through town, among the many hardest hit had been its eating places. Collectively they had been the most important sector by the quantity for Federal Paycheck Safety Program loans, in line with Eyewitness Information knowledge evaluation.

Mayor Adams, UFT contemplating distant choice for New York Metropolis colleges

Omicron could also be on the decline however college attendance stays low, and now after earlier resistance from Mayor Eric Adams, he says a distant choice is on the desk. Attendance was simply 77% on Thursday in New York Metropolis Public Faculties with greater than 200,000 college students staying house. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is in talks with the academics union discussing the potential for a brief distant choice. That is although well being specialists agree, children be taught and develop finest after they’re in a classroom.

Might the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? This is what specialists say about endemic part

It’s “fairly probably” to anticipate the pandemic to attract to a detailed as quickly as a month from at the moment, although COVID-19 is more likely to keep, in line with UCSF’s Chair of the Division of Drugs, Dr. Robert Wachter. He expects infections to fall and group immunity ranges to rise from a mixture of vaccinations, antiviral medicine and omicron infections because the pandemic enters a brand new part — turning endemic. This sentiment is echoed by different infectious illness specialists within the area.

“The tip recreation is admittedly bringing down the virus to low ranges the place we simply dwell with it. And what omicron will do is carry the virus right down to low ranges in the neighborhood as a result of it is inflicting a lot immunity,” say Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious illnesses physician and Professor of Drugs at UCSF. “It will carry it right down to a controllable part, which we name endemicity. So after this surge, we needs to be in the long run recreation of the pandemic and into endemic.”

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Households going with out month-to-month deposit as little one tax credit score program expires

For the primary time in half a yr, households on Friday are going with out a month-to-month deposit from the kid tax credit score – a program that was meant to be a part of President Joe Biden’s legacy however has emerged as a substitute as a flash level over who’s worthy of presidency assist. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to assist increase his two younger grandchildren, whom he and his spouse adopted as a result of the delivery mother and father are recovering from drug habit. The Robertses are actually out $550 a month. That cash helped pay for Woman Scouts, ballet and performing classes and youngsters’ footwear, which Roberts famous are dearer than grownup footwear. The tax credit score, he mentioned, was a “godsend.”

“It will make you tighten up your belt, in the event you’ve bought something to tighten,” Roberts mentioned about shedding the funds.

The month-to-month tax credit had been a part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package deal – and the president had proposed extending them for one more full yr as a part of a separate measure targeted on financial and social packages. However that effort failed.

NY eviction moratorium to run out Saturday, NYC mayor asks federal authorities for aid funds

New York will let its eviction and foreclosures moratorium expire on Saturday, however will as soon as once more let individuals apply for eviction safety and lease aid. Tenants’ rights advocates rallied on the steps of the New York Public Library asking for federal aid for households nonetheless struggling amid the pandemic. Some 100 protesters joined metropolis leaders on Friday asking Governor Hochul for one more extension to the eviction moratorium till the tip of June.

“We’re right here at the moment preventing to get our electeds to concentrate and perceive and we will preserve preventing till they take motion,” mentioned Jarrod McFarlane, of Housing Justice for All. “Our governor and our meeting have determined to take the week off, and we predict it is unconscionable in every week when so many New Yorkers are dealing with being unhoused, and that is what we’re right here at the moment to signify.”

Debunking the concept viruses evolve to change into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited clarification is that viruses all the time evolve to change into much less virulent over time. The issue, specialists say, is that this principle has been soundly debunked. The concept that infections are inclined to change into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His principle about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “regulation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It isn’t but clear, however some early knowledge suggests individuals may change into contagious ahead of with earlier variants – probably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says individuals with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time may occur earlier with omicron, in line with some exterior specialists. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs sooner than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in line with preliminary research. Based mostly on earlier knowledge, which means individuals with omicron may begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep house or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for staff with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects staff throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra strong sick depart insurance policies in the beginning of the pandemic, a few of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, although omicron has managed to evade the pictures. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the stress of staff having to determine whether or not to indicate as much as their job sick if they cannot afford to remain house.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of persons are out sick, that implies that these which can be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick after they in flip get sick.”

