COVID Omicron Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high, WHO says



NEW YORK (WABC) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week.

The agency said that “the overall risk related to the new variant … omicron remains very high.” It cited “consistent evidence” that it has a growth advantage over the delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world.

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron. But it said that more data is needed “to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior … infection.”

WHO said that the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week was down 4% to 44,680.

Here are more of today’s COVID-19 headlines:

US should consider air travel vax mandate, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.” The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.

Linden Walmart Closed due to COVID

Walmart in Linden, New Jersey is closed till Thursday for cleaning due to reports of several dozen positive COVID cases.

Remainder of ‘Nutcracker’ performances canceled due to COVID

Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday. The famed ballet by George Balanchine, a staple of the winter performing arts season in New York, was scheduled to present performances through Sunday at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

U.S. reports single-day pandemic record of 440,000 new cases

After a holiday backlog of reporting, the CDC recorded more than 440,000 new COVID cases, a single-day pandemic record. A true snapshot of the winter surge won’t be known until after New Year’s.

NFL, NFLPA near deal to cut COVID isolation time to 5 days: ESPN sources

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement to set isolation time at five days for all players who test positive for COVID-19, matching new guidance announced Monday by the Centers for Disease Control, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The agreement includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated players and is contingent on the player being asymptomatic, or at least demonstrating that his symptoms are resolving, after the five-day period.

Islanders Wednesday game postponed due to COVID

The New York Islanders announced Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to COVID. Player, Brock Nelson, was added to the COVID list on Tuesday. This comes as the NHL is set to resume play Tuesday night after last week’s suspension due to the COVID surge. The team currently has five players on the COVID list.

East Orange institutes mask mandate

Amid what officials called an overwhelming increase in COVID-19 cases and new variants, Mayor Ted Green has implemented a mask mandate in the City of East Orange. The new mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and will be enforced until further notice. The mandate requires all persons over the age of three in the City of East Orange to wear a mask while in any indoor public facility and to wear one outdoors when maintaining a proper social distance from others is not possible. The mandate includes all residents, visitors, employees and vendors operating within any of the city’s establishments.

“As we continue to navigate this new normal, I want to emphasize with urgency the necessity of wearing a mask while out in public,” Green said. “The number of new cases continues to increase at an alarming rate and I urge everyone to be vigilant in protecting themselves and each other.”

The city also strongly advises that all school staff and students be tested before they return to in-person classes. To date, East Orange has 9,469 positive cases and 340 deaths. For more information on the mandate or vaccines and testing, please call the Department of Health and Human Services at 973-266-5480.

NYC expanding in-school testing program

New York City is expanding its in-school testing program when teachers and students return to classrooms January 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The mayor says the City will double PCR testing in every school, every week. Testing will include both vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Teachers and staff will also be tested. At-home testing kits will be distributed if a student test positive. All students will report back to school the next day if they are asymptomatic and test negative. Students will take two at-home tests over the course of 7 days.

Broadway latest: ‘Hamilton’ returning, Hugh Jackman positive

Hugh Jackman announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19, canceling production of “The Music Man” through at least January 1. Meantime, the smash Broadway hit “Hamilton” is set to return Tuesday night after being closed since December 15, as is “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which as been closed since December 21. “The Lion King” was previously scheduled to reopen Tuesday, but the production has delayed its return. The Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” will close for good at the end of next month, the fourth show to announce plans to end its run in the last eight days. The show has not run since December 15, citing coronavirus cases.

MTA warns of delays due to worker shortage because of omicron variant

The MTA is alerting passengers that fewer trains will be running through at least Thursday due to staffing shortages because of a high number of COVID-19 cases among MTA workers. The agency says it’s taking steps to try to make service as consistent and reliable as possible, but that there may be long wait times for trains. Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will not require MTA workers to be vaccinated, fearing it would exacerbate current staffing shortages. Currently, unvaccinated MTA workers can get tested weekly.

“We’ve not seen a spike or any kind of spread related to these individuals,” she said. “In the meantime, we cannot do anything that’s going to create a dynamic where there are no trains picking people up for their jobs in the morning or getting healthcare workers to their jobs in hospitals.”

Airlines cancel nearly 950 more domestic flights Tuesday amid COVID-fueled holiday travel chaos

Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as COVID cases surge across the country. On Tuesday, nearly 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 1,750 domestic flights have been delayed.

What to do if your flight is canceled as omicron-related crew shortages leave thousands stranded

A rise in cancellations during the busy holiday travel season has left thousands of passengers around the country stranded in airport lounges as they attempt to get back home. Airline representatives said that the recent surge in omicron COVID-19 cases has grounded flight crews, and as a result, they don’t have enough people to fly their scheduled flights. While such a predicament is hard to plan for, travel experts say affected passengers still have options to reach their destination, or in the worst-case scenario, ride out their extended stay with as little hassle as possible.

Exposed to COVID or tested positive? What the new CDC quarantine guidelines mean for you

Amidst growing pressure as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now announced that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19, and update guidance for people who have been exposed to the virus. Here’s what it means for you.

Experts expect normal US flu season after year off

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures – school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel – prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing

So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn’t hide as Santa Claus was coming to town. The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirus cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19. Those who were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering or visiting loved ones should get tested five to seven days after the day of exposure, said ABC News’ contributor Dr. Darien Sutton. Here’s what you need to know.

New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch: Who should take them and when

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home, but that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer’s was much more effective. Here’s a closer look.

How will Biden’s COVID home test kit giveaway work?

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.

Omicron variant symptoms: What to know even if you are vaccinated

The omicron variant is leading to a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and across Europe. The World Health Organization said 89% of those with confirmed omicron infections in Europe reported symptoms common with other coronavirus variants, including cough, sore throat, fever. The variant has mostly been spread by young people in their 20s and 30s in the region, WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said. Although much remains unknown about omicron, Kluge said it appears to be more infectious than previous variants, leading to “previously unseen transmission rates” in countries with a significant number of omicron cases. In those countries, cases of the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days. Here’s what to know.

What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise

As Americans brace for the possibility of another difficult winter ahead in the nation’s fight against coronavirus, there is a renewed sense of urgency to get as many people inoculated and boosted as quickly as possible, given the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant — now dominant in the U.S. An ABC News analysis of federal and state data found that since July, there has been an acceleration of the number of breakthrough coronavirus cases, thus, of individuals who test positive after being fully vaccinated.

