COVID Omicron Updates: Higher risk of complications for unvaccinated pregnant women, study says

COVID Omicron Updates: Higher risk of complications for unvaccinated pregnant ladies, study says



NEW YORK (WABC) — A newly revealed, pre-omicron study out of Scotland discovered unvaccinated pregnant ladies with COVID and their new child infants have the next risk of complications, like hospitalizations and demise from the virus, in comparison with those that are vaccinated.

Proper now, greater than 20% of Individuals eligible for the photographs have but to get a minimum of one dose.

Within the nation’s hospitals, because the omicron variant surge continues, medical doctors say they’re seeing extra youngsters sick with COVID than ever earlier than.

Meantime, the White Home says the administration has a stockpile of greater than 750 million top quality masks just like the N95 obtainable. However, it is nonetheless unclear if and the way Individuals can really get their arms on them.

Listed here are extra of immediately’s COVID-19 headlines:

Walgreens, CVS shut some pharmacies on weekends as omicron strains staffing

A Walgreens spokesperson tells ABC that whereas the “overwhelming majority” of their shops are open and working with “regular” enterprise hours, omicron’s surge mixed with an ongoing labor scarcity has compelled some shops to regulate their hours, or briefly shut. The spokesperson calls these “remoted cases.”

“When making the tough determination to regulate retailer hours, we make each effort to attenuate disruption for our clients,” the spokesperson stated. “We choose days with the bottom prescription demand, guarantee that there’s a close by pharmacy to satisfy any speedy prescription wants and supply sufferers as a lot superior discover as potential by signage, automated cellphone calls and changes in refills.”

A CVS spokesperson says non permanent retailer closures are taking place in a “tiny fraction” of their shops, “largely” on account of workers out sick throughout omicron’s unfold. CVS introduced final fall they had been happening a significant hiring spree aiming to recruit and fill 25,000 medical and retail jobs to prep for what they already anticipated to be a really busy season between testing demand and vaccinations — even earlier than omicron. These 1000’s of jobs had been for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses at their retail areas to be stuffed “as quickly as potential” — although it seems even that effort has not spared their workforce from this newest surge.

NYC COVID hospitalizations ‘stabilizing’ and will quickly decline, Mayor Adams says

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams stated Friday that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “stabilizing” and will quickly begin to decline.

“It is stabilizing, and based mostly on our optimistic views, we seem like shifting in the correct course,” he stated. “It actually seems the numbers in our hospitals are stabilizing. We’re wanting ahead simply persevering with to stabilize and hopefully see a decline. The objective is to proceed to do the nice issues that New Yorkers are doing. I can’t overemphasize…it is about vaccinations and booster photographs.”

NYC space eating places had document decline in visits throughout COVID-19 pandemic

New York Metropolis space eating places noticed document declines in visits from January 2020 to the tip of 2021, in keeping with ABC evaluation of knowledge supplied by Safegraph. The 5 boroughs and surrounding suburban counties misplaced, within the first days of 2020, a median 64% of their foot visitors to native eating places. Over the pandemic, to date, town’s eating places noticed a median complete decline of 32.6%. The COVID-19 pandemic flattened enterprise all through town, among the many hardest hit had been its eating places. Collectively they had been the biggest sector by the quantity for Federal Paycheck Safety Program loans, in keeping with Eyewitness Information knowledge evaluation.

Mayor Adams, UFT contemplating distant choice for New York Metropolis faculties

Omicron could also be on the decline however faculty attendance stays low, and now after earlier resistance from Mayor Eric Adams, he says a distant choice is on the desk. Attendance was simply 77% on Thursday in New York Metropolis Public Faculties with greater than 200,000 college students staying dwelling. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is in talks with the academics union discussing the likelihood of a brief distant choice. That is despite the fact that well being consultants agree, youngsters study and develop greatest once they’re in a classroom.

May the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? Here is what consultants say about endemic part

It’s “fairly seemingly” to count on the pandemic to attract to a detailed as quickly as a month from immediately, although COVID-19 is more likely to keep, in keeping with UCSF’s Chair of the Division of Drugs, Dr. Robert Wachter. He expects infections to fall and neighborhood immunity ranges to rise from a mix of vaccinations, antiviral medicine and omicron infections because the pandemic enters a brand new part — turning endemic. This sentiment is echoed by different infectious illness consultants within the discipline.

“The tip recreation is de facto bringing down the virus to low ranges the place we simply dwell with it. And what omicron will do is convey the virus all the way down to low ranges locally as a result of it is inflicting a lot immunity,” say Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious illnesses physician and Professor of Drugs at UCSF. “It will convey it all the way down to a controllable part, which we name endemicity. So after this surge, we ought to be in the long run recreation of the pandemic and into endemic.”

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Households going with out month-to-month deposit as youngster tax credit score program expires

For the primary time in half a 12 months, households on Friday are going with out a month-to-month deposit from the kid tax credit score – a program that was meant to be half of President Joe Biden’s legacy however has emerged as an alternative as a flash level over who’s worthy of authorities help. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to assist elevate his two younger grandchildren, whom he and his spouse adopted as a result of the start mother and father are recovering from drug dependancy. The Robertses at the moment are out $550 a month. That cash helped pay for Woman Scouts, ballet and performing classes and children’ sneakers, which Roberts famous are dearer than grownup sneakers. The tax credit score, he stated, was a “godsend.”

“It will make you tighten up your belt, should you’ve obtained something to tighten,” Roberts stated about dropping the funds.

The month-to-month tax credit had been half of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus reduction bundle – and the president had proposed extending them for one other full 12 months as half of a separate measure targeted on financial and social packages. However that effort failed.

NY eviction moratorium to run out Saturday, NYC mayor asks federal authorities for reduction funds

New York will let its eviction and foreclosures moratorium expire on Saturday, however will as soon as once more let individuals apply for eviction safety and hire reduction. Tenants’ rights advocates rallied on the steps of the New York Public Library asking for federal reduction for households nonetheless struggling amid the pandemic. Some 100 protesters joined metropolis leaders on Friday asking Governor Hochul for one other extension to the eviction moratorium till the tip of June.

“We’re right here immediately preventing to get our electeds to concentrate and perceive and we will preserve preventing till they take motion,” stated Jarrod McFarlane, of Housing Justice for All. “Our governor and our meeting have determined to take the week off, and we expect it is unconscionable in per week when so many New Yorkers are going through being unhoused, and that is what we’re right here immediately to symbolize.”

Debunking the thought viruses evolve to develop into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited clarification is that viruses all the time evolve to develop into much less virulent over time. The issue, consultants say, is that this concept has been soundly debunked. The concept that infections are inclined to develop into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His concept about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “legislation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It isn’t but clear, however some early knowledge suggests individuals would possibly develop into contagious ahead of with earlier variants – probably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says individuals with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in keeping with some outdoors consultants. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs quicker than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in keeping with preliminary research. Based mostly on earlier knowledge, meaning individuals with omicron might begin changing into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep dwelling or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for employees with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects employees throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many firms instituted extra strong sick go away insurance policies at first of the pandemic, some of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, despite the fact that omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the stress of employees having to resolve whether or not to point out as much as their job sick if they can not afford to remain dwelling.

“It is a vicious cycle,” stated Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that implies that these which can be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick once they in flip get sick.”

