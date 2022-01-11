COVID Omicron Updates: Hospitalizations at all-time pandemic high of 141,000



NEW YORK (WABC) — Proper now 141,000 Individuals are hospitalized with COVID, the very best quantity of any level within the pandemic.

Greater than 95% of these individuals are unvaccinated.

Additionally final week, 580,000 kids examined optimistic.

That is three-times increased than the quantity simply two weeks earlier than.

Listed below are extra of immediately’s COVID-19 headlines:

Keep dwelling or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for staff with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects staff throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra strong sick go away insurance policies at the start of the pandemic, some of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, although omicron has managed to evade the pictures. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the stress of staff having to determine whether or not to point out as much as their job sick if they can not afford to remain dwelling.

“It is a vicious cycle,” stated Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage at the Harvard Kennedy College of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that implies that these which might be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick after they in flip get sick.”

2 pediatric deaths as NJ COVID hospitalizations surge

New Jersey is within the center of an “omicron tsunami,” Governor Phil Murphy stated throughout his weekly COVID-19 briefing Monday, this because the state reported a spike in hospitalizations and extra regarding, in pediatric circumstances.

Murphy stated extra residents are hospitalized proper now than at any level because the finish of April 2020, and over the previous week alone, each the ICU and ventilator numbers are up considerably and have roughly doubled since Christmas.

Well being Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported the very best quantity of pediatric COVID hospitalizations because the pandemic started, and he or she stated there have sadly been two pediatric fatalities, although she didn’t provide any extra data.

Federal officers problem warnings about pretend COVID-19 testing kits

COVID-19 circumstances proceed to rise dramatically, resulting in brutally lengthy strains at testing websites and empty cabinets at shops the place at-home speedy take a look at kits had been as soon as in inventory.

Now a further drawback has emerged: The Federal Commerce Fee is warning about fraudulent testing kits being offered on-line to determined clients.

Broadway extends COVID insurance policies, would require vaccination for youngsters underneath 12

The Broadway League introduced Monday that the homeowners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York Metropolis are extending masks and vaccine necessities by means of April 30, 2022, together with the Purchase With Confidence program that permits for versatile exchanges and refunds. The theatres will even require full vaccinations for youngsters ages 5 -11 years previous for all performances starting January 29, 2022, in accordance with New York Metropolis’s Key to NYC Pointers. CLICK HERE for extra detailed data.

“We’re proud to proceed setting the gold normal of COVID well being protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin stated. “We’re equally proud to guarantee our ticket patrons’ purchases are safe with our versatile Purchase With Confidence refund and trade insurance policies. Our theatres and world class reveals are open for enterprise, able to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we have achieved day-after-day for the previous 5 months. Come be a part of us.”

Newark vax requirement takes impact

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka reminded residents, guests, and companies that starting Monday, proof of vaccination in opposition to COVID-19 is required for purchasers age 5 and older to enter sure institutions and amenities. The town stated it’s going to proceed to watch the impression that the rise within the positivity fee is having on its residents, and it’ll revisit the impression and effectiveness of the mandate on February 1.

“Most lately, our three-day take a look at positivity fee has risen to greater than 36%, and we will not afford for COVID-19 to exponentially unfold all through our group if everybody is just not vaccinated,” Baraka stated.

Orange, NJ closes municipal buildings attributable to COVID

The mayor of Orange, New Jersey stated that as a result of enhance in optimistic COVID-19 circumstances within the space, all municipal buildings might be closed to staff and the general public by means of Friday, January 14, 2022, and can reopen Monday, January 17, 2022, security allowing. Buildings closed to the general public will embody: Metropolis Corridor, the Orange Police Station, The Orange Municipal Courtroom, The Orange Hearth Home, the Orange Public Library, and The Brook Alley Public Works Facility.

Nationwide Guard serving to hospitals

The Nationwide Guard has been referred to as in to assist alleviate pressure at hospitals brought on by the wave of COVID-19 circumstances from the omicron variant. Nationwide Guard medical groups are actually deployed in 10 states, serving to in hospitals and medical amenities, in accordance with the Military Northern Command. Some 13,000 Guard members have helped throughout the nation at vaccine websites and extra, in accordance with Maj. Gen. Jill Faris, director of the Workplace of the Joint Surgeon Basic at the Nationwide Guard Bureau.

“We have achieved absolutely anything affiliated and related to COVID help,” Faris stated. “We have seen it occur in all of our states and territories.”

