COVID Omicron Updates: If approved, vaccines for kids under 5 could arrive by school break



NEW YORK (WABC) — Children under 5 may start to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month, depending on a decision from the FDA and CDC.

States are rolling back mask mandates despite high community transmission rates in nearly 99% of the nation, with about half of eligible children still unvaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 could start arriving at pediatricians’ offices as soon as February 21, if the FDA authorizes the formula next week.

The federal government is already prepping 10 million doses, making sure that, once the CDC signs off as well, shipments will be ready to go.

NYC to distribute testing kits at cultural institutions

Mayor Eric Adams announced the opening of the city’s third coronavirus site targeting specific communities hit hardest by the pandemic. They are called COVID-19 Centers of Excellence.

Test and Trace executive director Dr. Ted Long announced the city will be distributing hundreds of thousands of at home tests at cultural institutions.

The test kits will be distributed free of charge at 14 cultural sites and 27 branches of The New York Public Library, Queens Public Library, and Brooklyn Public Library.

Weekly walk-up distributions will begin next week, and a list of locations and hours will be available and updated daily on Test & Trace’s testing page.

Queen Elizabeth being monitored after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth is being monitored for COVID-19 after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to Buckingham Palace.

A royal source told ABC News the 95-year-old queen and Prince Charles, 73, met recently. The queen is not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time, according to the source.

Prince Charles, who is now self-isolating, attended an event Tuesday at Windsor Castle, where the queen recently returned after spending time at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate.

Thousands of NYC workers face termination over vaccine requirement

About 4,000 municipal workers – less than one-percent of New York City’s workforce – face termination Friday after refusing to abide by a vaccine requirement. The mandate, established under the de Blasio administration, applies to employees hired after August 2, 2021, who were told to be vaccinated as a condition of employment and to unvaccinated police officers, correction officers, firefighters, and others who opted to forego city health benefits and are currently on leave because they’re unvaccinated. A rally at City Hall is expected Friday.

Indoor mask mandate expires in New York, but some rules still remain

The indoor mask mandate in New York State expired on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean New Yorkers can go completely mask-free.

That means masks no longer have to be worn inside hotels, stores, pharmacies, offices and grocery stores — as long as the local government and business says it’s OK.

However masks are still required at a number of places statewide — including schools, public transportation, state health care settings, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

New York City will maintain its citywide mandates, Key to NYC, that require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, theaters, museums, gyms and arenas.

Cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ surge during COVID

Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called “broken heart syndrome,” a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women.

Teams of experts at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins have each been tracking a recent surge in cases, likely spiking substantially during the pandemic, they say. The data is still being gathered and long-term implications examined.

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for virus

The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain both have tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced Wednesday. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has mild COVID-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives. The 82-year-old Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and canceled a vacation in Norway that was set to begin Wednesday, the royal house.

The announcement came weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne. Spain’s royal household old says King Felipe VI was tested after he developed “mild symptoms” of COVID-19. It says his “overall health” is fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days.

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it’s used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron? It’s not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants – possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That’s because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants – about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.

