COVID Omicron Updates: NIH says only 1 monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron

NEW YORK (WABC) — Using some monoclonal antibody therapies against COVID is now being discouraged, and up to date tips from the NIH COVID Treatment Panel say Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s therapies have been proven to fail against omicron.Officers stated Sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID that has to date been proven to carry up against omicron.

The omicron variant is at present answerable for 99% of COVID circumstances within the U.S.RELATED: What are the signs of the COVID omicron variant?

Listed here are extra of as we speak’s COVID-19 headlines:

Murphy says NJ masks mandate may finish

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stated the state may drop its faculty masks mandate earlier than the top of the 12 months if omicron numbers proceed to drop.

“Sure, I believe there’s an actual shot at that, I actually do, fingers crossed,” Murphy stated on Channel 11 Thursday. “We’re early days by way of turning the nook, nevertheless it definitely seems to be like we have begun to show the nook right here.”

Austria’s parliament approves COVID vaccine mandate for all adults

Austria’s parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from Feb. 1, the primary of its type in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which is able to apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant girls, individuals who for medical causes cannot be vaccinated, or who’ve recovered from a coronavirus an infection previously six months. Officers say the mandate is important as a result of vaccination charges stay too low within the small Alpine nation.

3/4 NYC employers delayed return to work

In line with a survey by the Partnership for New York Metropolis, 75% of employers delayed their return to workplace plans as a result of omicron surge. 38% of employers count on every day workplace attendance will exceed 50% earlier than the top of March. 22% of firms are unable to supply an estimate of once they’ll exceed 50% attendance.

Starbucks not requiring US employees to be vaccinated

Starbucks is not requiring its U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a coverage it introduced earlier this month. In a memo despatched to staff, the Seattle espresso big stated it was responding to final week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court docket. In a 6-3 vote, the courtroom rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or common COVID testing at firms with greater than 100 employees.

Murphy publicizes vax mandate for NJ well being care and different employees

New Jersey is requiring employees in well being care and high-risk congregant residing settings to be totally vaccinated and boosted, with no take a look at out possibility. Unvaccinated well being care employees should get their first dose by January 22 and will need to have accomplished the first vaccination sequence by February 28. Unvaccinated employees in high-risk congregate residing amenities, together with prisons, have somewhat extra time. These deadlines are February 28 for first does and March thirtieth for second doses. These already vaccinated must get their booster photographs by Feb. 28 and March 30.

US begins providing free COVID-19 exams, however doubts persist

For the primary time, all Individuals can go browsing to a authorities web site and order free, at-home COVID-19 exams. However the White Home push might do little to ease the omicron surge, and specialists say Washington must do much more to repair the nation’s long-troubled testing system.

The web site, COVIDTests.gov, permits individuals to order 4 at-home exams per family and have them delivered by mail. However the exams will not arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron circumstances are anticipated to peak in lots of components of the U.S.

Debunking the concept viruses evolve to develop into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited rationalization is that viruses at all times evolve to develop into much less virulent over time. The issue, specialists say, is that this concept has been soundly debunked. The concept that infections are likely to develop into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His concept about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “regulation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It is not but clear, however some early information suggests individuals may develop into contagious before with earlier variants – probably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says individuals with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time may occur earlier with omicron, in accordance with some exterior specialists. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs sooner than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in accordance with preliminary research. Primarily based on earlier information, meaning individuals with omicron may begin changing into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep residence or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for employees with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects employees throughout the nation, hundreds of thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many firms instituted extra strong sick depart insurance policies in the beginning of the pandemic, a few of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, despite the fact that omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the strain of employees having to resolve whether or not to indicate as much as their job sick if they cannot afford to remain residence.

“It is a vicious cycle,” stated Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy College of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of persons are out sick, that signifies that these which are on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick once they in flip get sick.”

