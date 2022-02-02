COVID Omicron Updates: Omicron cases trending downward for adults and kids



NEW YORK (WABC) — Pfizer has begun the process that would make its COVID-19 vaccine available to children as young as six months old.

The pharmaceutical company officially asked the FDA for emergency use authorization, giving millions of families hope as the number of kids testing positive for COVID remains “extremely high”.

But as the overall U.S. rate of daily COVID cases drops below 100,000 for the first time in weeks, pediatric case numbers are also trending down

In the hospitals, expectant mothers are also struggling with COVID infections.

Doctors say 10 to 15% of pregnant patients delivering their babies are COVID-19 positive.

Here are more of today’s COVID-19 headlines:

NY mask mandate remains until March, vaccine deadline looms for NYC workers

An appeals court says New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate can stay in place at least until March, when the court will hear arguments in the case. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says NYPD officers and other city workers who are still not vaccinated despite the mandate to do so now face a February 11 deadline to get the shot or face termination.

After election win, Portugal’s PM tests positive for virus

Portugal’s Socialist Party leader António Costa says he has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after his landslide election victory and just as he starts forming his new government. Costa said in a statement Tuesday he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with the country’s pandemic rules. Costa was due to meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday as a first step toward being sworn in. It wasn’t immediately clear if another Socialist Party official would replace him. Costa has been Portugal’s prime minister since 2015 and is set to serve another four years.

Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response

The World Health Organization says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide. The U.N. health agency reported Tuesday that tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people.

“Part of the message for the public is to become more of a conscious consumer,” said Dr. Margaret Montgomery, technical officer of WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit. “In terms of the volume, it’s enormous…We find that people are wearing excessive PPE.”

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it’s used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron? It’s not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants – possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That’s because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants – about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.

