COVID Omicron Updates: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for air travel, Fauci says



NEW YORK (WABC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.

Here are more of today’s COVID-19 headlines:

1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week

The omicron variant has led to an unprecedented spread of COVID-19 in New York City’s central borough. Last week, one in 60 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manhattan. Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth found that the zip codes with the highest infection rates tend to be younger, more affluent areas of Manhattan, along with Brooklyn and Long Island City. Also concerning to U.S. health officials, roughly 170,000 children got infected with COVID last week, up 28% in just two weeks.

Hoboken requiring masks at all indoor facilities of public accommodation

The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management signed an Executive Order requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask at all indoor facilities facilities of public accommodation due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the City of Hoboken and New Jersey. Under the Executive Order, all residents and visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask or face-covering while inside any public building or commercial establishment, except when actively eating or drinking.

NBA changes protocol to allow vaccinated players and coaches to test out of quarantine in six days

According to ESPN, the NBA is changing protocol to allow vaccinated players and coaches to test out of quarantine in six days instead of 10 days in order to return to the court.

Apple Stores in NYC accepting limited walk-in shopping

Apple Stores in New York City are only accepting limited walk-in shopping and Genius Bar. Earlier they released a statement saying, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees. We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine. People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the changes Monday. CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptom onset. The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral expenses

When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She and her daughter then learned of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19. Olson’s daughter submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a deposit by June and was able to reimburse her mother the $1,974. To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19. CLICK HERE for more information.

Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing

So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn’t hide as Santa Claus was coming to town. The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirus cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19. Those who were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering or visiting loved ones should get tested five to seven days after the day of exposure, said ABC News’ contributor Dr. Darien Sutton. Here’s what you need to know.

NJ reaches statewide COVID positivity rate of 21.42%

New Jersey reported 1,256,107 total positive COVID cases and 2,654 hospitalizations. In addition, New Jersey reported a whopping 21.42% statewide COVID positive rate on Monday.

CT distributing 3 million rapid tests

Connecticut plans to distribute 3 million test kits as a bridge until the federal government starts rolling out free at-home tests, Governor Ned Lamont said Monday. The state’s 10.7% positivity is the highest since mass testing began, and 925 people are currently hospitalized.

Israel begins trials of 4th COVID vaccine dose, study believed to be 1st of its kind

Israel began trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.

New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch: Who should take them and when

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home, but that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer’s was much more effective. Here’s a closer look.

New NYC COVID vaccine mandate takes effect

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all New York City businesses took effect Monday. The mayor announced the mandate earlier this month, which requires all private-sector workers to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to their employers. Those employers must keep full records of their workers’ vaccination statuses. The mayor said businesses that do not comply could face a fine that starts at $1,000.

MTA expects service cuts; NYC opens testing sites in subway stations

The MTA is alerting passengers that fewer trains will be running through at least Thursday due to staffing shortages because of a high number of COVID-19 cases among MTA workers. The agency says it’s taking steps to try to make service as consistent and reliable as possible, but that there may be long wait times for trains.

Also Monday, several new COVID-19 testing sites open across the city, including two targeting busy midtown subway stations — marking the first time state-funded PCR testing is being done in the subways.

Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC amid COVID-19 surge

New York State reported a “striking increase” in new hospital admissions for children as pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. continue to rise week after week. The New York State Department of Health said the recent fourfold increase in admissions that began the week of December 5 is concentrated in New York City and the surrounding area, where the highly contagious omicron variant was spreading rapidly.

Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks

At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of COVID-19 cases aboard. Though other cruises have had cases since U.S.-based ships resumed service this summer with vaccine requirements and other measures meant to minimize outbreaks, the rate of cruises forced to alter their itineraries appears to have ticked up.

Airlines cancel nearly 1,000 more US flights Monday amid COVID-fueled holiday travel nightmare

The Grinch is continuing to wreak havoc on air travelers, as nearly 1,000 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were canceled Monday following thousands of cancelations over the holiday weekend. Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights since Christmas Eve as the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge has resulted in crew shortages and disrupted several airlines.

How will Biden’s COVID home test kit giveaway work?

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.

5,526 hospitalizations in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that 5,526 New Yorkers were being treated in state hospitals for COVID-19 on Sunday. That’s up from the 4,891 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The governor said case totals would not be finalized until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday.

Omicron variant symptoms: What to know even if you are vaccinated

The omicron variant is leading to a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and across Europe. The World Health Organization said 89% of those with confirmed omicron infections in Europe reported symptoms common with other coronavirus variants, including cough, sore throat, fever. The variant has mostly been spread by young people in their 20s and 30s in the region, WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said. Although much remains unknown about omicron, Kluge said it appears to be more infectious than previous variants, leading to “previously unseen transmission rates” in countries with a significant number of omicron cases. In those countries, cases of the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days. Here’s what to know.

What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise

As Americans brace for the possibility of another difficult winter ahead in the nation’s fight against coronavirus, there is a renewed sense of urgency to get as many people inoculated and boosted as quickly as possible, given the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant — now dominant in the U.S. An ABC News analysis of federal and state data found that since July, there has been an acceleration of the number of breakthrough coronavirus cases, thus, of individuals who test positive after being fully vaccinated.

What we know about the Omicron variant

Alarmed by a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant, New York City and the Tri-State are taking action to try to curb the spread. While only a few cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed so far in the city, federal health officials are estimating that it already accounts for around 13% of virus cases in the region that includes New York and New Jersey. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s clear omicron is “in full force” and spreading. Here’s what we know.

