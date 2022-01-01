COVID Omicron Updates: US averaging 782,000 new cases a day



NEW YORK (WABC) — COVID-19 continues to surge throughout a lot of the nation.

America is reporting a mean of 782,000 new cases a day.

Nationwide there are greater than 150,000 sufferers with COVID within the hospital, a pandemic excessive that’s stretching sources.

In the meantime, the White Home is blasting the Supreme Court docket after it blocked the administration’s mandate requiring vaccines or testing for companies.

The surgeon normal known as the ruling a setback for public well being.

RELATED: What are the signs of the COVID omicron variant?

Listed below are extra of at the moment’s COVID-19 headlines:

Beijing first omicron case

Beijing reported its first native omicron an infection on Saturday, in accordance with state media, simply earlier than it hosts the Olympics beginning on Feb. 4 and round two weeks earlier than the beginning of Lunar New 12 months celebrations. The contaminated particular person lives and works within the metropolis’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no journey historical past outdoors of Beijing for the previous two weeks. The person skilled signs on Thursday and was examined on Friday for COVID-19, officers mentioned in a information convention Saturday. The affected person’s residential compound and office have been sealed off and authorities are mass-testing folks linked to both location. Some 2,430 folks had been examined as of Saturday night time, in accordance with The International Occasions, a state-owned newspaper. Beijing Day by day reported Sunday that the capital would require vacationers to take nucleic acid assessments inside 72 hours of entry beginning Jan. 22.

At-home take a look at reimbursement program begins

On Saturday, the federal authorities is rolling out a reimbursement program for at-home COVID assessments. Insured Individuals can get eight of these assessments per 30 days. Insurance coverage corporations say it’s going to take time to place the new system in place. “Maintain that receipt and you will be reimbursed for that buy,” Blue Cross Blue Protect’s Kim Keck mentioned. “I simply assume it should be probably a little bit bumpy right here within the subsequent, perhaps even a number of weeks.” As for the free fast assessments President Joe Biden promised to ship to Individuals, the White Home says these will probably be obtainable to order subsequent week at covidtests.gov and so they’ll ship in 7-12 days.

Larger dangers for unvaccinated pregnant ladies, research says

A newly revealed, pre-omicron research out of Scotland discovered unvaccinated pregnant ladies with COVID and their new child infants have a greater threat of problems, like hospitalizations and demise from the virus, in comparison with those that are vaccinated. Proper now, greater than 20% of Individuals eligible for the photographs have but to get at the least one dose. Within the nation’s hospitals, because the omicron variant surge continues, docs say they’re seeing extra children sick with COVID than ever earlier than. Meantime, the White Home says the administration has a stockpile of greater than 750 million top quality masks just like the N95 obtainable. However, it is nonetheless unclear if and the way Individuals can really get their palms on them.

Walgreens, CVS shut some pharmacies on weekends as omicron strains staffing

A Walgreens spokesperson tells ABC that whereas the “overwhelming majority” of their shops are open and working with “regular” enterprise hours, omicron’s surge mixed with an ongoing labor scarcity has compelled some shops to regulate their hours, or briefly shut. The spokesperson calls these “remoted situations.”

“When making the troublesome resolution to regulate retailer hours, we make each effort to reduce disruption for our prospects,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We choose days with the bottom prescription demand, guarantee that there’s a close by pharmacy to fulfill any rapid prescription wants and supply sufferers as a lot superior discover as attainable by means of signage, automated telephone calls and changes in refills.”

A CVS spokesperson says momentary retailer closures are occurring in a “tiny fraction” of their shops, “largely” as a consequence of workers out sick throughout omicron’s unfold. CVS introduced final fall they have been occurring a main hiring spree aiming to recruit and fill 25,000 medical and retail jobs to prep for what they already anticipated to be a very busy season between testing demand and vaccinations — even earlier than omicron. These hundreds of jobs have been for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses at their retail areas to be crammed “as quickly as attainable” — although it seems even that effort has not spared their workforce from this newest surge.

NYC COVID hospitalizations ‘stabilizing’ and will quickly decline, Mayor Adams says

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams mentioned Friday that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “stabilizing” and will quickly begin to decline.

“It is stabilizing, and primarily based on our optimistic views, we seem like transferring in the correct path,” he mentioned. “It actually seems the numbers in our hospitals are stabilizing. We’re trying ahead simply persevering with to stabilize and hopefully see a decline. The objective is to proceed to do the good issues that New Yorkers are doing. I can’t overemphasize…it is about vaccinations and booster photographs.”

NYC space eating places had document decline in visits throughout COVID-19 pandemic

New York Metropolis space eating places noticed document declines in visits from January 2020 to the tip of 2021, in accordance with ABC evaluation of information supplied by Safegraph. The 5 boroughs and surrounding suburban counties misplaced, within the first days of 2020, a mean 64% of their foot visitors to native eating places. Over the pandemic, to date, town’s eating places noticed a mean whole decline of 32.6%. The COVID-19 pandemic flattened enterprise all through town, among the many hardest hit have been its eating places. Collectively they have been the biggest sector by the quantity for Federal Paycheck Safety Program loans, in accordance with Eyewitness Information information evaluation.

Mayor Adams, UFT contemplating distant possibility for New York Metropolis colleges

Omicron could also be on the decline however faculty attendance stays low, and now after earlier resistance from Mayor Eric Adams, he says a distant possibility is on the desk. Attendance was simply 77% on Thursday in New York Metropolis Public Colleges with greater than 200,000 college students staying residence. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is in talks with the academics union discussing the potential for a momentary distant possibility. That is regardless that well being consultants agree, children be taught and develop greatest once they’re in a classroom.

Might the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? This is what consultants say about endemic part

It’s “moderately doubtless” to anticipate the pandemic to attract to a shut as quickly as a month from at the moment, although COVID-19 is more likely to keep, in accordance with UCSF’s Chair of the Division of Medication, Dr. Robert Wachter. He expects infections to fall and neighborhood immunity ranges to rise from a mixture of vaccinations, antiviral remedy and omicron infections because the pandemic enters a new part — turning endemic. This sentiment is echoed by different infectious illness consultants within the subject.

“The tip recreation is de facto bringing down the virus to low ranges the place we simply dwell with it. And what omicron will do is convey the virus all the way down to low ranges in the neighborhood as a result of it is inflicting a lot immunity,” say Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious illnesses physician and Professor of Medication at UCSF. “It’s going to convey it all the way down to a controllable part, which we name endemicity. So after this surge, we ought to be in the long run recreation of the pandemic and into endemic.”

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Households going with out month-to-month deposit as baby tax credit score program expires

For the primary time in half a 12 months, households on Friday are going with out a month-to-month deposit from the kid tax credit score – a program that was supposed to be a part of President Joe Biden’s legacy however has emerged as a substitute as a flash level over who’s worthy of presidency assist. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to assist increase his two younger grandchildren, whom he and his spouse adopted as a result of the delivery mother and father are recovering from drug habit. The Robertses at the moment are out $550 a month. That cash helped pay for Woman Scouts, ballet and performing classes and children’ sneakers, which Roberts famous are costlier than grownup sneakers. The tax credit score, he mentioned, was a “godsend.”

“It will make you tighten up your belt, should you’ve acquired something to tighten,” Roberts mentioned about shedding the funds.

The month-to-month tax credit have been a part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package deal – and the president had proposed extending them for one more full 12 months as a part of a separate measure targeted on financial and social packages. However that effort failed.

NY eviction moratorium to run out Saturday, NYC mayor asks federal authorities for aid funds

New York will let its eviction and foreclosures moratorium expire on Saturday, however will as soon as once more let folks apply for eviction safety and hire aid. Tenants’ rights advocates rallied on the steps of the New York Public Library asking for federal aid for households nonetheless struggling amid the pandemic. Some 100 protesters joined metropolis leaders on Friday asking Governor Hochul for one more extension to the eviction moratorium till the tip of June.

“We’re right here at the moment preventing to get our electeds to concentrate and perceive and we will hold preventing till they take motion,” mentioned Jarrod McFarlane, of Housing Justice for All. “Our governor and our meeting have determined to take the week off, and we expect it is unconscionable in a week when so many New Yorkers are going through being unhoused, and that is what we’re right here at the moment to signify.”

Debunking the thought viruses evolve to turn into much less lethal over time

Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind unfold throughout the globe virtually ensures it will not be the final worrisome coronavirus variant. As proof mounts that the omicron variant is much less lethal than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited clarification is that viruses at all times evolve to turn into much less virulent over time. The issue, consultants say, is that this principle has been soundly debunked. The concept infections are likely to turn into much less deadly over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith within the late 1800s. His principle about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “regulation of declining virulence.”

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It is not but clear, however some early information suggests folks would possibly turn into contagious prior to with earlier variants – probably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says folks with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in accordance with some outdoors consultants. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs quicker than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in accordance with preliminary research. Primarily based on earlier information, meaning folks with omicron might begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

Keep residence or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for employees with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects employees throughout the nation, thousands and thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra sturdy sick depart insurance policies originally of the pandemic, a few of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, regardless that omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the strain of employees having to determine whether or not to point out as much as their job sick if they can not afford to remain residence.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy College of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of individuals are out sick, that signifies that these which might be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick once they in flip get sick.”

