COVID Omicron Updates: Variant may be headed for a rapid drop in US



NEW YORK (WABC) — Scientists are seeing alerts that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the identical in the U.S., at which level circumstances may begin dropping off dramatically.

The explanation: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be operating out of individuals to contaminate, simply a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

“It will come down as quick because it went up,” mentioned Ali Mokdad, a professor of well being metrics sciences on the College of Washington in Seattle.

On the similar time, consultants warn that a lot continues to be unsure about how the following section of the pandemic may unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the 2 nations isn’t taking place in all places on the similar time or on the similar tempo. And weeks or months of distress nonetheless lie forward for sufferers and overwhelmed hospitals even when the drop-off involves go.

Take a take a look at circumstances and hospitalizations in New York Metropolis:

RELATED: What are the signs of the COVID omicron variant?

Listed below are extra of as we speak’s COVID-19 headlines:

No change to colleges’ masks mandate after Nassau County government order

One week after Nassau County Govt Bruce Blakeman signed an government order permitting college boards to determine whether or not college students put on masks in faculties, not one college district has modified their masks insurance policies.

Blakeman mentioned college board members have instructed him privately that they really feel threatened by Governor Kathy Hochul and state officers.

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron?

When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It isn’t but clear, however some early information suggests folks may turn into contagious before with earlier variants – presumably inside a day after an infection. The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says folks with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time may occur earlier with omicron, in response to some exterior consultants. That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs quicker than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in response to preliminary research. Primarily based on earlier information, meaning folks with omicron might begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

3,000 United Airways workers check constructive for COVID

United Airways mentioned it’s decreasing its flight schedule in hopes of stemming COVID-related staffing shortages which have precipitated hundreds of flight cancellations throughout the trade. In a new company-wide memo, CEO Scott Kirby mentioned the airline is “decreasing our near-term schedules to verify now we have the staffing and assets to maintain prospects.” Kirby didn’t specify by how a lot the airline is drawing down flights. However the memo added that “the omicron surge has put a pressure on our operation, ensuing in buyer disruptions throughout a busy vacation season.” He went on to thank workers for their professionalism in dealing with the delays.

CDC says it’ll replace masks ‘info’

The CDC says it plans to replace its masks info to “finest mirror the a number of choices obtainable to folks and the completely different ranges of safety they supply.” The CDC didn’t say when its steering will be up to date. Within the meantime, the CDC mentioned in a assertion, “any masks is healthier than no masks, and we encourage Individuals to put on a well-fitting masks to stop the unfold of COVID-19.” Because the arrival of omicron, well being consultants have urged Individuals to improve their fabric masks to an N95 or KN95 as a result of the brand new variant is so extremely transmissible. However these higher-grade masks are expensive and laborious to search out.

A number of states situation emergency declarations

Governors in a number of states are issuing emergency declarations because the omicron variant depletes important well being care assets. The CDC says the variant now makes up 98% of all new circumstances, and new numbers, accounting for the weekend backlog, present the U.S. tallied a report 1.4 million circumstances in a single day. The CDC has decided the unvaccinated are 17 occasions extra more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated Individuals.

Virginia issued a 30-day state of emergency to assist well being care amenities improve mattress area and workers, whereas New Jersey and Washington, DC, are additionally below emergency orders. Maryland, Maine, and Massachusetts are all leaning on the Nationwide Guard as a report variety of COVID sufferers flood hospitals.

Police: Nurse in Italy caught faking photographs, ditching vaccine

Police in Italy have arrested a nurse on fees he faked giving coronavirus vaccinations to a minimum of 45 folks so they may get a well being go with out really getting the shot. The nurse ditched the vaccines in a bin and even put bandages on his “sufferers” so the rip-off wouldn’t be detected. Police in Ancona, on Italy’s jap coast, additionally positioned 4 alleged accomplices below home arrest, accusing them of discovering anti-vaccine prospects who have been prepared to pay for a well being go slightly than get the photographs. Forty-five individuals who allegedly acquired the fabricated passes are below investigation.

Keep residence or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for staff with out paid sick days

Because the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects staff throughout the nation, thousands and thousands of these whose jobs do not present paid sick days are having to decide on between their well being and their paycheck. Whereas many corporations instituted extra sturdy sick go away insurance policies firstly of the pandemic, a few of these have since been scaled again with the rollout of the vaccines, although omicron has managed to evade the photographs. In the meantime, the present labor scarcity is including to the strain of staff having to determine whether or not to indicate as much as their job sick if they can not afford to remain residence.

“It is a vicious cycle,” mentioned Daniel Schneider, professor of public coverage on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty of Authorities. “As staffing will get depleted as a result of persons are out sick, that implies that these which can be on the job have extra to do and are much more reluctant to name in sick after they in flip get sick.”

Federal officers situation warnings about pretend COVID-19 testing kits

COVID-19 circumstances proceed to rise dramatically, resulting in brutally lengthy traces at testing websites and empty cabinets at shops the place at-home rapid check kits have been as soon as in inventory. Now, an extra drawback has emerged: The Federal Commerce Fee is warning about fraudulent testing kits being bought on-line to determined prospects.

Notice: A earlier model of this text incorrectly acknowledged the CDC decided the unvaccinated are 17% extra more likely to be hospitalized. This text has been up to date to say 17 occasions extra seemingly.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant signs: what to know even if you’re vaccinated

New York Metropolis COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a Information Tip or Query