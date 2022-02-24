COVID origins: Republicans ramp up pressure on NIH about risky research



First in Fox: House Republicans are moving ahead with their investigation into the federal taxpayer dollar funding for risky coronavirus research by China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in a new letter sent to the acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

The GOP leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are emptying the EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research non-profit organization that has secured millions of federal funds to conduct research, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

In a detailed 10-page letter to NIH Acting Director Lawrence Tabak, Republicans expressed concern about withholding information from EcoHealth about NIH’s research activities, including risky research on human rats at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The letter raised concerns about the EcoHealth Alliance blocking data from a federal government database for its research and raised concerns about whether EcoHealth was receiving private grants for the work of both the NIH and the US, the Agency for International Development (USAID). Not reported to NIH.

“New information from recently published data included in a recent NIH letter raises concerns about ecohealth behavior that the NIH is either ignoring or taking inadequate action,” lawmakers wrote to the NIH in a letter obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“These concerns include withheld data and possible double billing, missing laboratory notebooks and electronic files related to human rat research in Wuhan Labs, and personal donations to EcoHealth that have not been reported to the NIH.”

Lawmakers continued: “These concerns increase the likelihood of potential fraud which requires higher attention from the NIH.”

The EcoHealth Alliance and the NIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

The questions are the latest in an ongoing investigation by Republicans into the source of the COVID-19 epidemic. The letter was led by Kathy McMurray Rogers, R-Wash, Republican leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Brett Guthrie, R-Kai, Republican leader of the Health Subcommittee. And the subcommittee on oversight and investigation, Republican leader Morgan Griffith, R-Va.

There are two competing theories as to how Covid-19 got started: naturally or via lab release. Scientists do not agree that the US intelligence community could not decide when a global epidemic began that killed more than 5.9 million people worldwide.

Knowing the origins could help determine how to prevent future epidemics and develop public policy to hold China potentially responsible for the global epidemic. If risky lab research is linked to the creation of coronaviruses in novels, policymakers will have more motivation to hold controlled or potentially federal funding for profit-of-function research and to make donors more accountable.

Although China is not cooperating and denies the lab leak theory, U.S. investigators believe they could get important information from the EcoHealth Alliance, which received $ 117 million from U.S. taxpayers, and conducted research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to Republicans. Home assistant.

Republicans, without the support of minorities and subponas, are frustrated by what they say about the lack of cooperation from both the NIH and the EcoHealth Alliance in providing the necessary information on the kind of research that was going on in Uhan’s lab before the coronavirus outbreak. China. The NIH also called on the EcoHealth Alliance for failing to cooperate and cut off funding in 2020.

Under a lab-leak theory, the coronavirus virus will originate from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which studies bat coronaviruses and is engaged in risky gain-of-function research. The virus could be transmitted from a researcher who was accidentally infected during an experiment and then spread it in the community.

Once dismissed as a conspiracy, the lab-leak theory is gaining momentum, with the UK government now believing that the Uhan Lab leak was probably the source of COVID-19, according to a new report in the British newspaper The Telegraph.

“I think the government’s approach [within Government] The epidemic is likely to be as severe as anything else. Many like me think it’s more likely. I think the attitude has changed a bit. Zoonotic transfer theory makes no sense, “said Hamish D-Breton Gordon, a Cambridge bio-safety colleague. The paper says .

Timothy HJ Neroji of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.