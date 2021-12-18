Covid positive Kareena kapoor khan wrote emotional post miss my children taimur and jeh.

Husband Saif also remembered

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan. Where Saif Ali Khan was seen standing on the terrace opposite Kareena’s room, watching his wife and drinking coffee with her. Fans liked this romantic style of Saif Ali Khan. Sharing this picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor wrote that we are still in love with each other in the era of Corona. Don’t forget it at all. This is hidden.

This is how corona happened to Kareena Kapoor Khan

According to media reports, Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has been a party to complete 20 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan getting infected with the corona virus. Many Bollywood celebs had reached this party held at Karan Johar’s house. Clarifying on this, Karan Johar said that the meeting of 8 people is not called a party.

Along with Kareena Kapoor, these people also got corona

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Seema Khan’s son, Shanaya Kapoor have also been corona infected. Let us also tell that during which Kareena Kapoor Khan got corona, Saif Ali Khan was out of Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor is happy that her children do not fall prey to Corona.

kareena kapoor has mild corona symptoms

Kareena Kapoor Khan has mild symptoms of corona. For this reason, she is in isolation and is also keeping herself positive with yoga. Let us tell you that the coming year is also special for Kareena Kapoor Khan. She will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.